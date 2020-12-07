High Court sets aside Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ report. Other People's Money: Dr Jonathan Louw

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Workman's about the High Court having set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane's ''rogue unit'' report. What does it take to launch a new luxury SA hotel during a pandemic? On Other People’s Money is Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of South African National Blood Service
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about MTN taking aim at rival Vodacom over 5G. Presidential Employment Stimulus Package effect on film and arts industry. Friday file is luxury bath, body and skin care products company Charlotte Rhys SA
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News about $400 million needed from the sale of a stake in its bankrupt national airline, SAA. Government pension fund shunned troubled SOEs while unions slug it out on civil servant's wage bill increase. Lucky Star's owner Oceana Group interim results benefits from operating as an essential service during SA's lockdown
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Johan Ferreira, Senior Lecture in Statistics at University of Pretoria about the first consecutive sequence of winning lottery numbers and the odds. A 48-hour Social media crisis consultancy launched. Shapeshifter is Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of Wits about government asking unions to postpone court case on wage increases for public sector workers to next year. Customers are sunning new vehicles for second-hand cars. On Investment school Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital talks us through how behaviour bias destroys more wealth than fees
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow about online purchases today, Black Friday. On Friday File is Kelly Holman, owner of Boudoir: The Baking Boutique
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB about consumer inflation accelerating in October to its highest rate since March. South African 'tequila', made from agave in the Karoo becomes a worldwide hit. Shapeshifter is Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's Managing Director
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Robert Legh, Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA about the Unemployment Insurance Fund being on the verge of collapse if it is forced to again extend special benefits. SA Reserve Bank sounds warning bells about deterioration of banks' creditworthiness. On Investment school is CFO at Satrix, Rick Martin expanding on investing for your children
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Trudi Makhaya, the Economic Advisor to President Ramahosa about Moody's & Fitch downgrading South Africa. CEO's of Netcare, Naspers and Pepkor take Bruce though their financial results. Economist Xhanti Payi is on Other People's Money