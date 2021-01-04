Maarten Ackermaan , Chief Economist, and advisory partner at Citadel told us what we can expect when it comes to the local and international economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: Did Nothern Cape experience an influx of visitors?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ali Diteme - Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
Today at 05:10
Eastern Cape running out of coffins as toll soars
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Johan Rossouw - Chairperson at Funeral Industry Reformed Association
Today at 05:46
Government to replace Sassa grant cards after security breach
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hannes van der Merwe - Acting CEO at Postbank
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Why I'm so passionate about the vaccine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharon Ekambaram - Health activist
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Bitcoin going bos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Nehawu: SA gov's vaccine plan unclear
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 07:20
How did day one of matric paper marking go?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Millicent Merton - Media Liaison at Western Cape Department Of Education
Today at 08:07
Can SA 'ignore' C19 vaccine patents to save lives?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:45
Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Indigenous group supports move to rename bird species carrying word 'Hottentot' Local bird conservation body BirdLife South Africa has been given the go-ahead to rename two birds, the Hottentot buttonquail and... 4 January 2021 6:03 PM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 4 January 2021 2:17 PM
View all Local
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections. 4 January 2021 12:58 PM
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure. 4 January 2021 7:17 AM
View all Politics
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
View all Business
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here's which ones are actually open Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I'm free at last!" 4 January 2021 3:15 PM
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes "This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector. 4 January 2021 1:03 PM
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year's Cyclone Idai, the world's second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront's new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here's a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines' "The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker. 4 January 2021 11:25 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Maarten Ackermaan , Chief Economist, and advisory partner at Citadel told us what we can expect when it comes to the local and international economy

Maarten Ackermaan , Chief Economist, and advisory partner at Citadel told us what we can expect when it comes to the local and international economy

4 January 2021 8:18 PM

Ministerial advisory committee professor Barry Schoub explains the government's strategy when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and Chef Coco Reinharz spoke of his relationship with money.


More episodes from The Money Show

Analysis of 2020 and a sneak peek into 2021

18 December 2020 7:22 PM

Financial and economic experts discuss the economic challenges the country faced under the global health pandemic. They also share big economic and political themes that might arise in 2021

SA fails to secure Covid-19 vaccine. Altron demerger from Bytes UK

17 December 2020 8:20 PM

Experts discuss reasons SA failure to secure Covid-19 vaccine in time. Altron CEO, Mteto Nyati talk about Altron demerger from Bytes UK  which created R7-billion in shareholder value Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, share his top five money tips for the year ahead.

Local currency in a Goldilocks space. Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande

16 December 2020 8:20 PM

Economists and currency experts discuss disadvantages and advantages of a strong currency and the desired level against the US Dollar.  Tandi Nzimande, CEO of Solidarity Fund talks about his career path and the call to lead the Solidarity Fund. Joe Parker, SA’s legendary comedian talks about the year that was and the his business going under liquidation due to Covid-19 lockdown. 

Public Sector Unions lose court bid. Investment school: Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments, Riccardo Fontanella

15 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions, Andrew Levy and Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment and Gina Schoeman, Economist at Citi Bank about the public sector losing the wage sector court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes. On Investment school is Riccardo Fontanella, Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments

Eskom struggles to retrieve funds and a dark festive season. Other People’s Money - Miles Kubheka, Founder of Vuyo's

14 December 2020 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom about Eskom struggling to retrieve stolen funds and loadshedding during the festive season. 300 million litres of unsold wine in South Africa. On Other People’s Money is Miles Kubheka, Founder of Vuyo's

Victory for SA car owners. Friday File: von Geusau chocolates

11 December 2020 7:19 PM

 

Ray White speaks to Filum Ho, CEO at Autoboys about the victory for SA car owners in right to repair and service battle. Is corporate art an investment or not? Friday file is von Geusau chocolates by Richard von Geusau

Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

10 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the changes in leadership, Barry Hore is replaced by Hylton Kallner. Solidarity Fund update: R327 millon earmarked to join W.H.O. SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

IDC's former CEO heads SAA new interim board. Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa - Net#work BBDO’s CEO

9 December 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine about the new interim board at SAA. Mama Bongi's booming chocolate chip cookies business. Shapeshifter is Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO

SA's longest recession since 1992 is over. Investment school: Petri Redelinghuys

8 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank about the Gross Domestic Product rebounding to 13.5%. Wagyu SA ribeye meat achieves the highest marbling score ever in the country. On Investment School we discuss the differences between equity investing vs derivatives trading with Petri Redelinghuys, Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors

Trending

My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

World

eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story

Local

Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 second wave peak expected to hit WC this week

4 January 2021 8:47 PM

ANC Joburg councillor Kenneth Mgaga, accused of rape, asks to step aside

4 January 2021 8:37 PM

SABC accused of negotiating in bad faith over retrenchments

4 January 2021 8:22 PM

