Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital gave an understating of investment risk when investing top local and global shares.

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:41
5G conspiracy theorists don't understand the technology
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dickson Sono Chief Director: Radio Frequency Spectrum , Department of Communications and Digital Technologies
125
Today at 12:45
New Whatsapp policy and Elon Musk now the world's richest person
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Steven Ambrose - CEO at Strategy Works Consulting
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anthony Teixera, EWN Sports Anchor
Today at 12:56
GoodthingsGuy: Mental Wellness: 11 Tips To Keeping Your Emotions in Check
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lyndra Therapeutics working to make daily pills a thing of the past
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia Hurter
Today at 14:35
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Steven Friedman on foreign nationals and job creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:20
Made In south Africa - Lwando Xaso
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer
Today at 15:50
"When exactly is a state fragile or failed?" - Greg Mills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 16:05
Keeping the SA government as the only Vaccine Procurement Agent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Shabir Madhi
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Business with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ray White
Today at 16:55
Open Letter to the Highlands North Boys Class of 1981
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Horowitz - Film Maker And Line Producer at White Lion
Today at 16:57
South African Liquor Brand Owners' Association not part of the legal action on alcohol sales ban.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi
Today at 17:05
A Boykie from Pretoria is now the richest man in the world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 17:20
Business with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
International Music Collaboration Creates Awareness around Mental Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kiz Keys
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
