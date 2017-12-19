19 December 2017

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
We should get early vaccine too, say traditional healers The SADC Traditional Health Practitioners Association says 85% of South Africans visit traditional practitioners on a daily basis. 3 February 2021 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell. 3 February 2021 11:08 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape's top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates' Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch. 3 February 2021 6:46 PM
Get R1 cashback for every litre of fuel you buy at Total - Sanlam "Also, swipe at any store and you earn 2.5%. If you save it, Sanlam will match it with another 2.5%," says Nathea Nicolay. 3 February 2021 11:56 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
The Money Show
19 December 2017

19 December 2017

19 December 2017 8:43 PM


Ford's 16 billion ZAR bet on SA. Investment School - Dealing with Losses with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

2 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrea Cavallaro , Group Operations Director at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa about the motor company's R16 billion investment in SA. Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital is on Investment School on dealing with losses 

The Minerals Council on the state of the mining nation. Other People’s Money: Gina Schoeman, Citi Bank Economist

1 February 2021 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist at Minerals Council SA about the state of the mining nation. ProfMed funds Covid-19 vaccines. Other People’s Money is Citi Bank Economist Gina Schoeman

The fate of high-end fashion during a global health pandemic. Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 7:16 PM

CEO at RunwaySale, Karl Hammerschmidt spoke of how the fate of high-end fashion is on the brink due to the global health pandemic. Co-Founder at Matchkit.co, Mike Sharman gave details on how the USA Swimming has joined with MatchKit.co,  a mobile tech play that reinvents the way athletes of every tier and discipline monetize their careers in a simple and cost-effective way in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 6:53 PM

Keith Stevens

Market Commentary

29 January 2021 6:36 PM

  Nick  Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming

29 January 2021 6:24 PM

Mike Sharman | Co-Founder at Retroviral

The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic

29 January 2021 6:19 PM

Karl Hammerschmidt | CEO at RunwaySale

Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica. Small Business Focus:Pavlo Phitidis, Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

28 January 2021 8:28 PM

CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction. Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:18 PM

Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decade 

New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth. Investment School: Portfolio Manager at Denker

26 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe,  Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.

