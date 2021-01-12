Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to use balloon payments to your advantage
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lebogang Gaoaketse - Head of Marketing and Communication at WesBank
Today at 05:10
Denosa, KZN Department of health has no adequately prepared for the second wave
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mandla Shabangu
Today at 05:46
Should there be an extension on vehicle license renewals as well?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Are prisoners being unfairly favoured for vaccine rollout?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clare Ballard - Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust: Tourism boss on launch of digital guest tracker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Santam's covid pay restrictions is no surprise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
Today at 07:20
Independent schools association addresses concerns around new term
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent Schools Association of South Africa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: What to expect when vaccines are rolled out
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Greg Hussey, Prof - Director of VACFA (Vaccines for Africa); member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Va
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel - continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Taxi operators appeal for protection regualtions against covid while operating
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance
Today at 10:08
Home Brewing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lucy Corne - founder at #LetUsBuyBeer campaign
Today at 10:33
Why can we not meet the manufacturing demands for coffins?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Lawrence Konyana - President at Funeral Federation Of Sa
Today at 11:05
Whatsapp:what businesses can do to ensure the privacy of their customers is looked after
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:20
Kyles back a buddy campaign to help him with new braille tech for work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kyle Williams
Today at 11:32
Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 11:45
Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department's biggest challenge right now is the increasing Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare worker... 12 January 2021 4:05 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says SPCA. 12 January 2021 12:36 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says SPCA. 12 January 2021 12:36 PM
View all Local
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
View all Politics
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
Employers will have to rule on mandatory vaccination policy at work, says expert Each company must decide whether or not to implement a mandatory vaccination policy on a case-by-case basis, says employment law e... 12 January 2021 4:50 PM
Employers will have to rule on mandatory vaccination policy at work, says expert Each company must decide whether or not to implement a mandatory vaccination policy on a case-by-case basis, says employment law e... 12 January 2021 4:50 PM
View all Business
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti's is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

12 January 2021 8:21 PM

Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert Paul Mitchell gave an analysis on whether Bitcoins 20% drop is a sign of an overstretched bubble, Kate Hunter Politics Editor at Bloomberg gave details on businesses that are distancing themselves from U.S President Donald Trump and his empire. Charles Savage, Purple Group Limited CEO gave advice on how much money a person needs to start with when investing.


More episodes from The Money Show

President Ramaphosa to address the nation this evening.

11 January 2021 8:16 PM

Peter Worthington Senior economist at Absa gave an analysis on what to expect when the retail sales and manufacturing data for the last quarter of 2020 comes out this week.

and prof Nick Binedell from Gordon Institute of Business Science reviewed a book by Alan G. Lafley and Roger Martin called "Playing to Win: How Strategy Really Works". 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal action against the ‘nationalisation’ of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa. Friday Profile: The Ubuntu Extra Virgin Oil Brand

8 January 2021 7:13 PM

Ray White speaks to Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute on the reasons why they are challenging the ‘state monopoly’ on Covid vaccine. On this week's Friday Profile we focus on the spread of the spirit of Ubuntu in the olive oil production made by aspiring farmer Loyiso Manga.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA to receive a million Covid-19 vaccines in January. Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"

7 January 2021 8:20 PM

Ray White speaks to Professor Helen Rees.  Executive Director Wits RHI.  chair of the South African health products regulatory authority about the country securing a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers, with one-million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive this month and a further 500,000 in February. On finding time to hustle, is entrepreneur, global keynote speaker, and published author.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Breweries to face off against government in court over alcohol ban

6 January 2021 8:21 PM

Ray White speaks to The National Liquor Traders Council national convener, Lucky Ntimane about approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of banning the sale of alcohol during the lockdown and

to Jean du Toit, head of Tax Technical at Tax Consulting SA on SARS looking into utilizing the Automatic Exchange of Information regime to pin down taxpayers who have not disclosed their offshore interests.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital gave an understating of investment risk when investing top local and global shares.

5 January 2021 8:18 PM

CEO at Discovery spoke of the medical aid scheme’s plan with the government in precuring COVID-19 vaccine and Mike Schussler, Chief economist at Economists.co.za gave analysis on how the UK’s lockdown will affect South Africa’s economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maarten Ackermaan , Chief Economist, and advisory partner at Citadel told us what we can expect when it comes to the local and international economy

4 January 2021 8:18 PM

Ministerial advisory committee professor Barry Schoub explains the government's strategy when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and Chef Coco Reinharz spoke of his relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis of 2020 and a sneak peek into 2021

18 December 2020 7:22 PM

Financial and economic experts discuss the economic challenges the country faced under the global health pandemic. They also share big economic and political themes that might arise in 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA fails to secure Covid-19 vaccine. Altron demerger from Bytes UK

17 December 2020 8:20 PM

Experts discuss reasons SA failure to secure Covid-19 vaccine in time. Altron CEO, Mteto Nyati talk about Altron demerger from Bytes UK  which created R7-billion in shareholder value Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, share his top five money tips for the year ahead.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local currency in a Goldilocks space. Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande

16 December 2020 8:20 PM

Economists and currency experts discuss disadvantages and advantages of a strong currency and the desired level against the US Dollar.  Tandi Nzimande, CEO of Solidarity Fund talks about his career path and the call to lead the Solidarity Fund. Joe Parker, SA’s legendary comedian talks about the year that was and the his business going under liquidation due to Covid-19 lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Local
WhatsApp alternative Telegram is a hotbed of 'horrific pornography'

Local

Business Politics
Anti-vaxxers/conspiracy theorists: 'Be kind. They're scared and crying for help'

Business

Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights
Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debauchery'

EWN Highlights

12 January 2021 8:38 PM
What we know about South Africa's coronavirus variant

12 January 2021 7:47 PM

Global population hit by extreme drought set to double

12 January 2021 8:38 PM

What we know about South Africa's coronavirus variant

12 January 2021 7:47 PM

