SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls for "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry. Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

Charles de Wet Tax Executive at ENSAfrica, Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, and Richard Rushton, Distell group CEO gave their opinion on whether the alcohol industry wanting excise tax duties deferred will cause trouble for South Africa's economy. Fabian Whate, head at Naspers Foundry was this week's shapeshifter and EWN Reporter gave details as to why Anoj Singh appearance at the State Capture Commission of inquiry was postponed.
Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor at Daily Mavrick gave analysis on Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe appearance at the state capture commission and Jacob Zuma pushing back on the request to appear in front of the commission. Chief Economist for Econometrix Dr. Azar Jammine explained on whether the country is experiencing a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a 2.5 billion of South African investment.
Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management gave details behind Richard Brasher's retirement as Pick n Pay's CEO and his successor Pieter Boone. Managing Director at Vinpro, Rico Basson spoke of the millions of Rands the wine industry will lose due to lockdown levels, and Personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discussed new laws that affect South African provident funds.
Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert Paul Mitchell gave an analysis on whether Bitcoins 20% drop is a sign of an overstretched bubble, Kate Hunter Politics Editor at Bloomberg gave details on businesses that are distancing themselves from U.S President Donald Trump and his empire. Charles Savage, Purple Group Limited CEO gave advice on how much money a person needs to start with when investing.
Peter Worthington Senior economist at Absa gave an analysis on what to expect when the retail sales and manufacturing data for the last quarter of 2020 comes out this week.
and prof Nick Binedell from Gordon Institute of Business Science reviewed a book by Alan G. Lafley and Roger Martin called "Playing to Win: How Strategy Really Works".
Ray White speaks to Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute on the reasons why they are challenging the 'state monopoly' on Covid vaccine. On this week's Friday Profile we focus on the spread of the spirit of Ubuntu in the olive oil production made by aspiring farmer Loyiso Manga.
Ray White speaks to Professor Helen Rees. Executive Director Wits RHI. chair of the South African health products regulatory authority about the country securing a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers, with one-million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive this month and a further 500,000 in February. On finding time to hustle, is entrepreneur, global keynote speaker, and published author.
Ray White speaks to The National Liquor Traders Council national convener, Lucky Ntimane about approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of banning the sale of alcohol during the lockdown and
to Jean du Toit, head of Tax Technical at Tax Consulting SA on SARS looking into utilizing the Automatic Exchange of Information regime to pin down taxpayers who have not disclosed their offshore interests.
CEO at Discovery spoke of the medical aid scheme's plan with the government in precuring COVID-19 vaccine and Mike Schussler, Chief economist at Economists.co.za gave analysis on how the UK's lockdown will affect South Africa's economy.
Ministerial advisory committee professor Barry Schoub explains the government's strategy when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and Chef Coco Reinharz spoke of his relationship with money.