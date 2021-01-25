How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021. Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

Managing Director at Labourwise, Jan Truter spoke on restaurants struggling with the curfew hours put in place for lockdown regulations and new rules introduced on staff remuneration. Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments gave details as to how COVID-19 affected the Fintech sector and its status in 2021.
Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decade
Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe, Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.
South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert's connection power of skipping the que in receiving vaccine in Switzerland is ethically right. Communications Officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke explained how the signing of Political Funding Act by President Cyril Ramphosa means for South Africa's political climate.
Economist and founder at Nascence Advisory Xhanti Payi and Chairman at Seeff Properties, Samuel Seeff analysed South African Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Founder and CEO at Food Lovers Market Brian Coppin spoke of how there is a ginger shortage in South Africa due to the pandemic.
Chief Economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gives detail on food prices skyrocketing in South Africa and whether we may see an improvement within the year. Co-founder at Aerobotics shed light on how Aerobotics has raised $17 million (R253 million) in an oversubscribed Series B round.
Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management gave details behind Richard Brasher's retirement as Pick n Pay's CEO and his successor Pieter Boone. Managing Director at Vinpro, Rico Basson spoke of the millions of Rands the wine industry will lose due to lockdown levels, and Personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discussed new laws that affect South African provident funds.
Charles de Wet Tax Executive at ENSAfrica, Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, and Richard Rushton, Distell group CEO gave their opinion on whether the alcohol industry wanting excise tax duties deferred will cause trouble for South Africa's economy. Fabian Whate, head at Naspers Foundry was this week's shapeshifter and EWN Reporter gave details as to why Anoj Singh appearance at the State Capture Commission of inquiry was postponed.
Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert Paul Mitchell gave an analysis on whether Bitcoins 20% drop is a sign of an overstretched bubble, Kate Hunter Politics Editor at Bloomberg gave details on businesses that are distancing themselves from U.S President Donald Trump and his empire. Charles Savage, Purple Group Limited CEO gave advice on how much money a person needs to start with when investing.