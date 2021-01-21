SARB's decision to keep rates unchanged is "disappointing" which will hurt the property market. Personal Finance, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Nduduzo Makhathini
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: Journalists to be named who have been implicated in the State Security Agency testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Slap on the wrist for cop accused of using Bushiri money to facilitate dropping of rape charges against her husband
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alex Mitchley
Today at 15:40
A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof
Today at 15:40
How the Clergy are dealing with Covid-19 deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA
Today at 15:50
Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Basson - GQ magazine
Today at 15:50
Cyclone Eloise impacting SA weather
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Liesl Dyson, associate professor in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, At the University of Pretoria
Today at 16:10
DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 second wave trends in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Mellado
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
ICASA challenging MTN suit
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASA
Today at 16:33
An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Today at 16:40
UK Variant found in SA and update on Vaccine effectiveness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research Institute
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] #CoronaLives
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute
Today at 16:55
Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist
Today at 17:20
Jeff Together 25 hour challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johno Meintjies
Today at 17:46
Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Today at 18:09
The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 18:13
Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith Stevens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse. 29 January 2021 9:30 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk Join TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media for #AnHourWIth this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt Constitutional law analyst Lawson Naidoo says the court took a dim view of Zuma's attempts to subvert directives and summonses. 28 January 2021 8:34 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk Join TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media for #AnHourWIth this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Anal swab test for Covid-19 producing better results not conclusive - Virologist UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains. 29 January 2021 10:26 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
The Money Show
SARB's decision to keep rates unchanged is "disappointing" which will hurt the property market. Personal Finance, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital|

SARB's decision to keep rates unchanged is "disappointing" which will hurt the property market. Personal Finance, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital|

21 January 2021 8:19 PM

Economist and founder at Nascence Advisory Xhanti Payi and Chairman at Seeff Properties, Samuel Seeff analysed South African Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Founder and CEO at Food Lovers Market Brian  Coppin spoke of how there is a ginger shortage in South Africa due to the pandemic. 


Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica. Small Business Focus:Pavlo Phitidis, Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

28 January 2021 8:28 PM

CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction. Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:18 PM

Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decade 

New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth. Investment School: Portfolio Manager at Denker

26 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe,  Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.

How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021. Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

25 January 2021 8:19 PM

Managing Director at Labourwise, Jan Truter spoke on restaurants struggling with the curfew hours put in place for lockdown regulations and new rules introduced on staff remuneration. Head of  AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments gave details as to how COVID-19 affected the Fintech sector and its status in 2021.

Managing Director at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary, Cynthia Schoeman

22 January 2021 7:13 PM

South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert's connection power of skipping the que in receiving vaccine in Switzerland is ethically right. Communications Officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke explained how the signing of Political Funding Act by President Cyril Ramphosa means for South Africa's political climate.

Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 20 year low. Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer

20 January 2021 8:17 PM

Chief Economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gives detail on food prices skyrocketing in South Africa and whether we may see an improvement within the year. Co-founder at Aerobotics shed light on how Aerobotics has raised $17 million (R253 million) in an oversubscribed Series B round.

SARS using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings: Investment School -Dino Zuccollo, chairman at 12J Association of South Africa

19 January 2021 8:20 PM

Intikhab Sheikh, Head of technology and solution delivery at SARs explained why SARS is using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner at tomorrow Today gave insight on how to have a free course from top universities available online. 

Treasury is considering tax hikes to an already over-burdened (shrinking) tax base: Other People’s Money - Melanie Bala, Broadcasting personality

18 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief Executive of Cannon Asset managers and professor in economics, finance, and strategy, Prof Adrian Saville spoke on whether treasury will be considering tax hikes to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine. Mike Arnold,  Consol Glass CEO explained how South Africa's glass packagers could face an R1.5 billion hit due to alcohol ban and broadcasting personality Melanie Bala spoke of her relationship with money.

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies State Capture. Friday File, CHILL CAPE TOWN

15 January 2021 7:13 PM

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor at Daily Mavrick gave analysis on Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe appearance at the state capture commission and Jacob Zuma pushing back on the request to appear in front of the commission. Chief Economist for Econometrix Dr. Azar Jammine explained on whether the country is experiencing a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a 2.5 billion of South African investment. 

Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute

Local Lifestyle

'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success

World Opinion

Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

Business Opinion Lifestyle

South African army allows hijab as part of uniform

29 January 2021 1:32 PM

EU regulator: Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths

29 January 2021 1:04 PM

IEC says ready to take responsibility to administer political party funding

29 January 2021 1:03 PM

