SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls for "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry. Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

Charles de Wet Tax Executive at ENSAfrica, Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, and Richard Rushton, Distell group CEO gave their opinion on whether the alcohol industry wanting excise tax duties deferred will cause trouble for South Africa's economy. Fabian Whate, head at Naspers Foundry was this week's shapeshifter and EWN Reporter gave details as to why Anoj Singh appearance at the State Capture Commission of inquiry was postponed.