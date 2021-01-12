Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert Paul Mitchell gave an analysis on whether Bitcoins 20% drop is a sign of an overstretched bubble, Kate Hunter Politics Editor at Bloomberg gave details on businesses that are distancing themselves from U.S President Donald Trump and his empire. Charles Savage, Purple Group Limited CEO gave advice on how much money a person needs to start with when investing.