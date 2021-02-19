Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case? Friday file: Dax Holding | Managing Director at Mungo

Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge and Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick analyse the effects of former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to snub State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling. Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up talks about his philosophy towards money and investing. Heyneke Meyer, former Springboks’ coach discusses his new book, 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life

arrow_forward