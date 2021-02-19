Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case? Friday file: Dax Holding | Managing Director at Mungo

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus.
Muslim cemetery in Claremont reopens after almost 100 years due to Covid-19 Burials will take place at the Al Jaamia Mosque Cemetery once again for the first time in nearly a century after it was closed by...
Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs Funeral Federation of SA's John Storom says those working directly with mortal remains in the funeral industry to be prioritised.
Corruption case against Magashule and others moved to Free State High Court ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he's tired of lengthly court delays after his case was postponed to August and moved to a...
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg's company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.
South African Chris Morris becomes the world's richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you're dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow.
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020 Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine.
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week.
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for Dr Darren Green shares his extensive research into the dangerous issue of drink tampering.
'The Aussies are arrogant; it's our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years.
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 19 February 2021 5:02 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'.
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus.
'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm A South African living in Texas says it has been a tough week for his neighbourhood which had no power for 36 hours due to a winte...
Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from C...
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi...
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough.
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence' "Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies).
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case? Friday file: Dax Holding | Managing Director at Mungo

Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case? Friday file: Dax Holding | Managing Director at Mungo

19 February 2021 7:14 PM

Ray White speaks to EWN Politics Reporter Tshidi Madia on why the business sector to be weary of ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. The Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down. Friday file is Dax Holding, Managing Director of luxury bath robes and towels company Mungo 


Three alcohol bans cost the industry R36.3 billion in lost revenue. The Side Hustle :Building small businesses slowly with Nic Haralambous

18 February 2021 8:17 PM

Ray White speaks to Kurt Moore, CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association about the effects on the three alcohol bans on the industry and the R36.3 billion revenue lost. The Foschini Group invests in local manufacturing development. On The Side Hustle, Nic Haralambous takes us through building a small business slowly and tells us about the hour audit 

New law for the Public Investment Corporation has been signed to improve transparency in reporting. Shapeshifter: Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital

17 February 2021 8:16 PM

Carol Paton, Editor at Large at Business Day explains to Bruce Whitfield about the new law signed at the Public Investment Corporation. The new law brings in changes to the board and improved transparency in reporting. Kirsty Bisset, CEO STIR Digital talks about Bruce about her entrepreneurial journey.

Discovery's CEO dismisses untruths on sourcing Covid-19 vaccines privately. Investment School: Investing in Bitcoin with Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

16 February 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the untruths around Covid-19 vaccines being sourced privately. Jenitha John resigns as IRBA's CEO. Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com is on Investment School teaching on Investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies 

Former president defies Concourt ruling to testify at the State Capture Commission. Other People's Money - Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up

15 February 2021 8:16 PM

Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge and Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick analyse   the effects of former president Jacob Zuma's decision to snub State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling. Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up talks about his philosophy towards money and investing.  Heyneke Meyer, former Springboks' coach discusses his new book, 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life

Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth SONA. Friday File: Ma-Petite Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst JP Landman about the President's fifth State of the Nation Address address and its priorities. ZAR celebrates its 60th birthday.

12 February 2021 8:13 PM
Economists' preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.

11 February 2021 7:15 PM

Special preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address. Bruce chat to business executives and economists on what can be expected from the president.

Brain drain threatens SA's economic recovery. Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies, Founder and CIO of FinFind

10 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to James Formby, Chief Executive Officer of RMB about the effects of brain drain on South Africa's economy and route to economic recovery. Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank's chief economist shares his economic forecast for South Africa. Darlene Menzies, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of FinFind talks to Bruce about her career path

Are SA corporates offloading assets to build up cash buffers? Investment School: Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily

9 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science about whether South African corporates are selling off assets for cash. On Investment school is Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily teaching us how to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.

South Africa's covid-19 vaccine rollout plans hit a serious snag. Now what? Other People's Money: Azania Mosaka, Media Broadcaster

8 February 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stavros Nicolau about covid-19 vaccine rollout plans being on hold. Elon Musk's Tesla starts accepting payment in Bitcoin. Other People's Money is Media Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka

Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list

Local Entertainment

WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks

Local

Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'

Local Opinion

Durban businessman says his life is in danger after legal battle with UKZN

19 February 2021 7:39 PM

Harry and Meghan permanently quit UK royal life

19 February 2021 7:17 PM

COVID lockdown: CT tourism lost almost R2bn & 12k jobs during Dec holidays

19 February 2021 7:07 PM

