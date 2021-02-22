Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People’s Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
SS Mendi: Commemoration, Cult of the Fallen (Union of South Africa)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Cpt Jacques De Vries
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers The Western Cape's Class of 2020 has achieved a matric pass rate of 79.9%, which is a slight drop from the 82.3% pass rate obtaine... 22 February 2021 7:14 PM
WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target The Western Cape Health Department says the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is in full swing after health officials surpassed the daily t... 22 February 2021 6:24 PM
'Media and journalists need to be mindful of language when reporting on suicide' The South African and Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has emphasised the importance of responsible news reporting of suicide... 22 February 2021 4:54 PM
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth da... 22 February 2021 3:11 PM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 22 February 2021 7:51 PM
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism. 22 February 2021 7:36 PM
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules? Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered. 22 February 2021 11:53 AM
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December. 22 February 2021 8:20 AM
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full... 21 February 2021 10:06 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People’s Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People’s Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

22 February 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Sasol and Anglo Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. SA Tourism's CEO Sisa Ntshona  discusses how the industry is preparing itself for a road to recovery. Other People’s Money is legendary Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota


More episodes from The Money Show

Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case? Friday file: Dax Holding | Managing Director at Mungo

19 February 2021 7:14 PM

Ray White speaks to EWN Politics Reporter Tshidi Madia on why the business sector to be weary of ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. The Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down. Friday file is Dax Holding, Managing Director of luxury bath robes and towels company Mungo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three alcohol bans cost the industry R36.3 billion in lost revenue. The Side Hustle :Building small businesses slowly with Nic Haralambous

18 February 2021 8:17 PM

Ray White speaks to Kurt Moore, CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association about the effects on the three alcohol bans on the industry and the R36.3 billion revenue lost. The Foschini Group invests in local manufacturing development. On The Side Hustle, Nic Haralambous takes us through building a small business slowly and tells us about the hour audit 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New law for the Public Investment Corporation has been signed to improve transparency in reporting. Shapeshifter: Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital

17 February 2021 8:16 PM

Carol Paton, Editor at Large at Business Day explains to Bruce Whitfield about the new law signed at the Public Investment Corporation. The new law brings in changes to the board and improved transparency in reporting. Kirsty Bisset, CEO STIR Digital talks about her entrepreneurial journey.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery's CEO dismisses untruths on sourcing Covid-19 vaccines privately. Investment School: Investing in Bitcoin with Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

16 February 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the untruths around Covid-19 vaccines being sourced privately. Jenitha John resigns as IRBA's CEO. Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com is on Investment School teaching on Investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former president defies Concourt ruling to testify at the State Capture Commission. Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up

15 February 2021 8:16 PM

Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge and Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick analyse   the effects of former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to snub State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling. Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up talks about his philosophy towards money and investing.  Heyneke Meyer, former Springboks’ coach discusses his new book, 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth SONA. Friday File: Ma-Petite Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst JP Landman about the President's fifth State of the Nation Address address and its priorities. ZAR celebrates its 60th birthday.

12 February 2021 8:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Economists' preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

11 February 2021 7:15 PM

Special preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address. Bruce chat to business executives and economists on what can be expected from the president.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain drain threatens SA's economic recovery. Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies, Founder and CIO of FinFind

10 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to James Formby, Chief Executive Officer of RMB about the effects of brain drain on South Africa's economy and route to economic recovery. Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank's chief economist shares his economic forecast for South Africa. Darlene Menzies, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of FinFind talks to Bruce about her career path

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are SA corporates offloading assets to build up cash buffers? Investment School: Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily

9 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science about whether South African corporates are selling off assets for cash. On Investment school is Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily teaching us how to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

