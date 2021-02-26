Can NGO jobs help solve SA’s unemployment crisis? Friday File: Seeds of Kindness Founder, Este Schoeman

Arabile Gumede speaks to Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service about whether non-profit organization jobs can help solve South Africa's unemployment crisis. Friday File is Este Schoeman, Founder of Seeds of Kindness
Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group’s chief executives take Arabile Gumede through their respective companies’ financial results. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor discusses the national budget’s implications on consumers’ finances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield analyses 2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis with economic and tax experts. Shapeshifter, Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO talks about his career path I from his youth and 27th career in he telecoms companyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank about its R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Kumba Iron Ore doubled its annual payout in 2020. Headmaster on the Investment school is David Shapiro is on why young investors should buy individual stocks and not mutual fundsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executives of Sasol and Anglo Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. SA Tourism's CEO Sisa Ntshona discusses how the industry is preparing itself for a road to recovery. Other People’s Money is legendary Jazz Musician Selaelo SelotaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to EWN Politics Reporter Tshidi Madia on why the business sector to be weary of ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. The Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down. Friday file is Dax Holding, Managing Director of luxury bath robes and towels company MungoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Kurt Moore, CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association about the effects on the three alcohol bans on the industry and the R36.3 billion revenue lost. The Foschini Group invests in local manufacturing development. On The Side Hustle, Nic Haralambous takes us through building a small business slowly and tells us about the hour auditLISTEN TO PODCAST
Carol Paton, Editor at Large at Business Day explains to Bruce Whitfield about the new law signed at the Public Investment Corporation. The new law brings in changes to the board and improved transparency in reporting. Kirsty Bisset, CEO STIR Digital talks about her entrepreneurial journey.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the untruths around Covid-19 vaccines being sourced privately. Jenitha John resigns as IRBA's CEO. Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com is on Investment School teaching on Investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrenciesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge and Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick analyse the effects of former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to snub State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling. Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up talks about his philosophy towards money and investing. Heyneke Meyer, former Springboks’ coach discusses his new book, 7 - My Notes on Leadership and LifeLISTEN TO PODCAST