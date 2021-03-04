Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings publish financial results.

Chief executives of Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of global pandemic on their businesses. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor shares advise on the financial costs of switching investment strategies.
Craig Comrie, chief executive of Profmed discusses how private medical companies may go about securing Covid-19 vaccines for their members. Food Lovers Market and a small honey producer fight over a Nature’s Gold trademark. Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum NxumaloLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about former CEO at Eskom Brian Molefe's allegations against President Ramaphosa on how Glencore 'used relationship' with Ramaphosa to 'extort' Eskom. Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%. Headmaster of the Investment school is Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital Mduduzi Luthuli on outcome biasLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Matshela Koko back at State Capture. Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion. On Other People's Money is Media Personality, Kuli RobertsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Arabile Gumede speaks to Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service about whether non-profit organization jobs can help solve South Africa's unemployment crisis. Friday File is Este Schoeman, Founder of Seeds of KindnessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group’s chief executives take Arabile Gumede through their respective companies’ financial results. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor discusses the national budget’s implications on consumers’ finances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield analyses 2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis with economic and tax experts. Shapeshifter, Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO talks about his career path I from his youth and 27th career in he telecoms companyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank about its R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Kumba Iron Ore doubled its annual payout in 2020. Headmaster on the Investment school is David Shapiro is on why young investors should buy individual stocks and not mutual fundsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executives of Sasol and Anglo Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. SA Tourism's CEO Sisa Ntshona discusses how the industry is preparing itself for a road to recovery. Other People’s Money is legendary Jazz Musician Selaelo SelotaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to EWN Politics Reporter Tshidi Madia on why the business sector to be weary of ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. The Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down. Friday file is Dax Holding, Managing Director of luxury bath robes and towels company MungoLISTEN TO PODCAST