Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings publish financial results.

Over 40 frontliners were turned away at CT vaccine site due to 'flawed system' More than 40 healthcare workers were turned away from Tygerberg Hospital's vaccination site on Wednesday morning after others had... 4 March 2021 7:07 PM
Here's how to apply to have your 2020 matric exam papers re-marked or rechecked If you're unhappy with your matric results, you may apply to have your examinations re-marked or rechecked. Here's what you should... 4 March 2021 5:28 PM
Groote Schuur Hospital sends home 150th patient to survive Covid on ventilator Groote Schuur staffers marked a major milestone earlier this week as their 150th ventilated Covid-19 survivor was discharged on Mo... 4 March 2021 4:34 PM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?" Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town. 4 March 2021 1:55 PM
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine. 4 March 2021 12:15 PM
Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
The Money Show
Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings publish financial results.

Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings publish financial results.

4 March 2021 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of global pandemic on their businesses. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor shares advise on the financial costs of switching investment strategies.


Private sector mulling strategies to secure Covid-19 vaccines. David and Goliath fight over honey trademark

3 March 2021 8:19 PM

Craig Comrie, chief executive of Profmed discusses how private medical companies may go about securing Covid-19 vaccines for their  members.  Food Lovers Market and a small honey producer fight over a Nature’s Gold trademark.  Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe hopes allegations against Ramaphosa won't be swept under the rug. Investment School: Outcome bias with Mduduzi Luthuli, Executive Director at Luthuli Capital.

2 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about former CEO at Eskom Brian Molefe's allegations against President Ramaphosa on how Glencore 'used relationship' with Ramaphosa to 'extort' Eskom. Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%. Headmaster of the Investment school is Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital Mduduzi Luthuli on outcome bias

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is back at State Capture. Other People's Money: Media Personality, Kuli Roberts

1 March 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Matshela Koko back at State Capture. Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion. On Other People's Money is Media Personality, Kuli Roberts

Can NGO jobs help solve SA’s unemployment crisis? Friday File: Seeds of Kindness Founder, Este Schoeman

26 February 2021 7:19 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service about whether non-profit organization jobs can help solve South Africa's unemployment crisis.  Friday File is Este Schoeman, Founder of Seeds of Kindness 

Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group deliver strong financial results despite a global health pandemic.

25 February 2021 8:18 PM

Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group’s chief executives take Arabile Gumede through their respective companies’ financial results.  Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor discusses the national budget’s implications on consumers’ finances.

2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis. Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

24 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield analyses 2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis with economic and tax experts.  Shapeshifter,  Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO talks about his career path I from his youth and 27th career in he telecoms company

TymeBank gets R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Investment school: Individual stocks for young people and not EFTs with David Shapiro

23 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank about its R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Kumba Iron Ore doubled its annual payout in 2020. Headmaster on the Investment school is David Shapiro is on why young investors should buy individual stocks and not mutual funds 

Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People’s Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

22 February 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Sasol and Anglo Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. SA Tourism's CEO Sisa Ntshona  discusses how the industry is preparing itself for a road to recovery. Other People’s Money is legendary Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case? Friday file: Dax Holding | Managing Director at Mungo

19 February 2021 7:14 PM

Ray White speaks to EWN Politics Reporter Tshidi Madia on why the business sector to be weary of ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. The Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down. Friday file is Dax Holding, Managing Director of luxury bath robes and towels company Mungo 

Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'

Local

'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions

Local

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

Business

"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor

Local

US Congress under tight security after new extremist threat

4 March 2021 8:46 PM

UK and others agree to fast-track adapted COVID-19 vaccines

4 March 2021 8:39 PM

S.Africa excess deaths nearly triple official virus fatalities

4 March 2021 7:50 PM

