South African logistics industry battles to regain momentum

Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
Reserve Bank considers creating SA-only cards to take on Visa and Mastercard The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is assessing the feasibility of creating a domestic card scheme to rival Visa and Mastercard... 5 March 2021 2:58 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024. 5 March 2021 11:51 AM
Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months 'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham. 5 March 2021 11:39 AM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 5 March 2021 5:35 PM
Online dating: 'WhatsApping is not communicating when you don't know somebody' Shannon Davidoff Matchmaker And Life Coach at Perfect Partners says it can be a fantasy that you get carried away with. 5 March 2021 12:21 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Coming2America star Nomzamo Mbatha joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha on Saturday's show. 5 March 2021 10:30 AM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
South African logistics industry battles to regain momentum

South African logistics industry battles to regain momentum

5 March 2021 7:13 PM

Mike Walwyn, executive member of South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) discus the plight of logistics industry. Liam McCreedy , Founder at Quench App talks about Capitec backing the business. 


Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings publish financial results.

4 March 2021 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of global pandemic on their businesses. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor shares advise on the financial costs of switching investment strategies.

Private sector mulling strategies to secure Covid-19 vaccines. David and Goliath fight over honey trademark

3 March 2021 8:19 PM

Craig Comrie, chief executive of Profmed discusses how private medical companies may go about securing Covid-19 vaccines for their  members.  Food Lovers Market and a small honey producer fight over a Nature’s Gold trademark.  Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe hopes allegations against Ramaphosa won't be swept under the rug. Investment School: Outcome bias with Mduduzi Luthuli, Executive Director at Luthuli Capital.

2 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about former CEO at Eskom Brian Molefe's allegations against President Ramaphosa on how Glencore 'used relationship' with Ramaphosa to 'extort' Eskom. Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%. Headmaster of the Investment school is Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital Mduduzi Luthuli on outcome bias

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is back at State Capture. Other People's Money: Media Personality, Kuli Roberts

1 March 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Matshela Koko back at State Capture. Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion. On Other People's Money is Media Personality, Kuli Roberts

Can NGO jobs help solve SA’s unemployment crisis? Friday File: Seeds of Kindness Founder, Este Schoeman

26 February 2021 7:19 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service about whether non-profit organization jobs can help solve South Africa's unemployment crisis.  Friday File is Este Schoeman, Founder of Seeds of Kindness 

Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group deliver strong financial results despite a global health pandemic.

25 February 2021 8:18 PM

Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group’s chief executives take Arabile Gumede through their respective companies’ financial results.  Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor discusses the national budget’s implications on consumers’ finances.

2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis. Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

24 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield analyses 2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis with economic and tax experts.  Shapeshifter,  Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO talks about his career path I from his youth and 27th career in he telecoms company

TymeBank gets R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Investment school: Individual stocks for young people and not EFTs with David Shapiro

23 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank about its R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Kumba Iron Ore doubled its annual payout in 2020. Headmaster on the Investment school is David Shapiro is on why young investors should buy individual stocks and not mutual funds 

Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People’s Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

22 February 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Sasol and Anglo Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. SA Tourism's CEO Sisa Ntshona  discusses how the industry is preparing itself for a road to recovery. Other People’s Money is legendary Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA

Local

Flu shots will help lessen Covid and flu double infection surge in third wave

Local

SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation

Local

Trump facing another lawsuit over US Capitol attack

5 March 2021 7:51 PM

More needs to be done to increase vaccination efforts - SAMRC's Grey

5 March 2021 7:42 PM

De Lille, Mchunu visit families of boys who drowned at Mamelodi quarry site

5 March 2021 6:40 PM

