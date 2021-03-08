Spectrum auction delayed again. Other People’s Money: Former Premier of Gauteng, Mbhazima Shilowa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Altaaf Kazi - General manager for global PR and communications at SA Tourism
Today at 05:10
The DA to get the support need for Busisiwe Mkhewebane's removal?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Natasha Mazzone DA Parliamentary Chief Whip
Today at 05:46
Sanco ready to defend motorist's rights over reported e-toll penalisation
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chris Malematja - Gauteng Provincial `Chairperson at South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Little Hippo Heroes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: The Jerusalema Intellectual Property Challenge
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephen Hollis - Partner and Trade Mark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD : Markus Jooste and the Stellenbosch Mafia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Du Toit
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Feathers fly in SA's chicken tariff war
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
Today at 08:21
Has it been a milder summer ?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Latest Local
SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea Judge Jody Kollapen has denied Boeremag member Dr Wilhelm Pretorius monthly three-hour conjugal visits with his wife. 8 March 2021 6:44 PM
Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape CapeNature says 51 crocodiles have so far been accounted for after an undisclosed number escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale... 8 March 2021 5:38 PM
First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site Health workers in the rural districts of the province have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Paarl Hospita... 8 March 2021 4:40 PM
View all Local
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
Crucial meeting between Zuma and ANC top six expected to take place virtually It appears former president Jacob Zuma is no longer meeting with the ANC top six officials at Luthuli House as initially planned. 8 March 2021 2:04 PM
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown? IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported. 8 March 2021 1:22 PM
View all Politics
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Business
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Spectrum auction delayed again. Other People’s Money: Former Premier of Gauteng, Mbhazima Shilowa

Spectrum auction delayed again. Other People’s Money: Former Premier of Gauteng, Mbhazima Shilowa

8 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about the Spectrum auction that will be postponed again as Telkom secures interdict. Health of the ZAR: the local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs. On Other People’s Money is Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE


More episodes from The Money Show

South African logistics industry battles to regain momentum

5 March 2021 7:13 PM

Mike Walwyn, executive member of South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) discus the plight of logistics industry. Liam McCreedy , Founder at Quench App talks about Capitec backing the business. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings publish financial results.

4 March 2021 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of global pandemic on their businesses. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor shares advise on the financial costs of switching investment strategies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private sector mulling strategies to secure Covid-19 vaccines. David and Goliath fight over honey trademark

3 March 2021 8:19 PM

Craig Comrie, chief executive of Profmed discusses how private medical companies may go about securing Covid-19 vaccines for their  members.  Food Lovers Market and a small honey producer fight over a Nature’s Gold trademark.  Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe hopes allegations against Ramaphosa won't be swept under the rug. Investment School: Outcome bias with Mduduzi Luthuli, Executive Director at Luthuli Capital.

2 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about former CEO at Eskom Brian Molefe's allegations against President Ramaphosa on how Glencore 'used relationship' with Ramaphosa to 'extort' Eskom. Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%. Headmaster of the Investment school is Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital Mduduzi Luthuli on outcome bias

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is back at State Capture. Other People's Money: Media Personality, Kuli Roberts

1 March 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Matshela Koko back at State Capture. Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion. On Other People's Money is Media Personality, Kuli Roberts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can NGO jobs help solve SA’s unemployment crisis? Friday File: Seeds of Kindness Founder, Este Schoeman

26 February 2021 7:19 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service about whether non-profit organization jobs can help solve South Africa's unemployment crisis.  Friday File is Este Schoeman, Founder of Seeds of Kindness 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group deliver strong financial results despite a global health pandemic.

25 February 2021 8:18 PM

Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group’s chief executives take Arabile Gumede through their respective companies’ financial results.  Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor discusses the national budget’s implications on consumers’ finances.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis. Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

24 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield analyses 2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis with economic and tax experts.  Shapeshifter,  Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO talks about his career path I from his youth and 27th career in he telecoms company

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TymeBank gets R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Investment school: Individual stocks for young people and not EFTs with David Shapiro

23 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank about its R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Kumba Iron Ore doubled its annual payout in 2020. Headmaster on the Investment school is David Shapiro is on why young investors should buy individual stocks and not mutual funds 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape

Local

Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef

Local

Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside

Local

Tens of thousands brave virus restrictions for Women's Day protests

8 March 2021 9:11 PM

Year on, WHO says COVID-19 early alarm fell on some deaf ears

8 March 2021 9:05 PM

New clashes in Senegal after opposition leader charged with rape

8 March 2021 8:29 PM

