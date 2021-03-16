Shoprite grows market share. Investment School: Global Share Investing with Riaan Prinsloo, CIO at Efficient Private Clients

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Africa Check debunks notion of 15million illegal migrants in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: When will SAA pay back the money?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Historic vote against Public Protector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Natasha Mazzone - DA Chief Whip
Today at 07:20
Competition commission to launch e-commerce sector enquiry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: SANParks addresses concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Property Mokoena - SanParks Managing Executive Parks
Dr Luthando Dziba - SanParks Managing Executive Conservation Services and Cultural Heritage
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Rodger Foster Airlink CEO on how long it will take for the aviation industry to recover
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 10:08
"Coffins on Wheels"---NAAMSA says illegally converting panel vans into ambulances in South Africa a serious problem-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CEO Profile - Simone Musgrave
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
WWF SA shares four disruptive trends in local charitable giving
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 12:45
News Corp agrees deal with Google over payments for journalism
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
Curro results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move. 16 March 2021 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Local
MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court MPs have voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office... 16 March 2021 6:29 PM
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane' The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 16 March 2021 1:00 PM
Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF says the police need to speed up the investigation and make more arrests. 16 March 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers 'We are making inroads... We've launched 191 new products'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 16 March 2021 6:50 PM
Why EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store The creators of the popular load shedding notification app EskomSePush were taken aback when their app was removed from the Google... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on th... 16 March 2021 5:19 PM
View all Business
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. 16 March 2021 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
View all Entertainment
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God's plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Causal link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots unlikely, says top advisor One of SA's top advisors on Covid-19 vaccines says it's unlikely that there's a causal link between the AstraZeneca shot and blood... 15 March 2021 6:46 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners' "We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs. 16 March 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Shoprite grows market share. Investment School: Global Share Investing with Riaan Prinsloo, CIO at Efficient Private Clients

Shoprite grows market share. Investment School: Global Share Investing with Riaan Prinsloo, CIO at Efficient Private Clients

16 March 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite about market share growing at Shoprite and them easing the push for Africa expansion. Six municipalities in the Western Cape move off the Eskom grid - what does this mean for you? Headmaster of the Investment school is Riaan Prinsloo, Chief Investment Officer at Efficient Private Clients teaching about Global Share Investing 


More episodes from The Money Show

Absa, Stadio and Sun International publish financial results. Other People’s Money, Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourim’s CEO

15 March 2021 8:18 PM

Absa, Stadio and Sun International’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of covid-19 on the business sector.  Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourism’s CEO share his early money lessons, hopes and investment strategies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aspen half-year profit drops by 18%. Friday File - MIES body products

12 March 2021 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen about results dropping by 8% and Aspen's plans to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine. SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co-partnership and crowdfunding campaign. Friday file is Marlese Wallis, Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and Sanlam reports a 24% rise in profit

11 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank about annual earnings falling by 20%. Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit. AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN suspends full-year dividend. Shapeshifter: Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.

10 March 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO about MTN suspending full-year dividend even though it gained 29-million customers. Shapeshifter is CEO of Bayer South Africa, Klaus Eckstein

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's economy shrinks by 7% in 2020. Investment School: Lessons from Warren Buffet investment letter

9 March 2021 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib about South Africa's economy shrinking by 7% in 2020, the worst contraction since 1946.   Simon Brown, Financial Educator and founder of Just One Lap takes listeners and Bruce through Invesment lessons from Warren Buffet  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spectrum auction delayed again. Other People’s Money: Former Premier of Gauteng, Mbhazima Shilowa

8 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about the Spectrum auction that will be postponed again as Telkom secures interdict. Health of the ZAR: the local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs. On Other People’s Money is Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African logistics industry battles to regain momentum

5 March 2021 7:13 PM

Mike Walwyn, executive member of South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) discus the plight of logistics industry. Liam McCreedy , Founder at Quench App talks about Capitec backing the business. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings publish financial results.

4 March 2021 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of global pandemic on their businesses. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor shares advise on the financial costs of switching investment strategies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private sector mulling strategies to secure Covid-19 vaccines. David and Goliath fight over honey trademark

3 March 2021 8:19 PM

Craig Comrie, chief executive of Profmed discusses how private medical companies may go about securing Covid-19 vaccines for their  members.  Food Lovers Market and a small honey producer fight over a Nature’s Gold trademark.  Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid

Business Local

MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court

Politics

Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday

Local

Philippines to shut border to foreigners as virus cases surge

17 March 2021 5:44 AM

Demi Lovato reveals teen rape as tell-all documentary opens SXSW

17 March 2021 4:40 AM

EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca jab benefits outweigh risks

17 March 2021 4:36 AM

