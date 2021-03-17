CoronaVac shot has not yet been approved in SA, but could be sent here. Shapeshifter: Chairman of IG Markets SA, Ndabezinhle Mkhize

Today at 05:46 Are South Africa’s roads the most dangerous in the world? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane



Howard Dembovsky - Chairman at Justice Project SA

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 SABS issues new standards for hand sanitisers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays : INSERT TOPIC Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Life behind bars Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



Prof Lukas Muntingh

Today at 07:20 Why are the traffic lights at the N2/Baden Powell still not working? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Homemade erotic content boom seen during pandemic Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



Dominic Ford - Founder and CEO at JustForFans

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies



Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Rodger Foster Today with Kieno Kammies



Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink

Today at 10:08 International news with DW Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 UWC launches new law centre to help protect workers’ rights in the digital era while also working from home Today with Kieno Kammies



Professor Paul Benjamin

Today at 10:45 SA most dangerous country to drive in Today with Kieno Kammies



Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 11:05 Dr Morne Mostert Today with Kieno Kammies



Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

Today at 11:32 Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters Today with Kieno Kammies



Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies



Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:15 Desai The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit



Siraj Desai

Today at 12:23 SAPU PLEA FOR FAIR BAIL AND STATE PROTECTION FOR FOUR POLICE OFFICERS The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:40 Tightening laws that govern foreign security companies The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit



Cyril Xaba

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

