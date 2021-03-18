Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star standards. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government,... 17 March 2021 5:05 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous

18 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Marc Wachsberger, MD and Founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments about Capital Hotels Group rescuing the five-star Fairmont Zimbali Hotel that was placed into business rescue last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry. On the Side Hustle Fund, Entrepreneur and Author of How to Star a Side Hustle Nic Haralambous takes us through money, risk and reward


CoronaVac shot has not yet been approved in SA, but could be sent here. Shapeshifter: Chairman of IG Markets SA, Ndabezinhle Mkhize

17 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof. Helen Rees, Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Advisor to WHO & Covax on the Covid-19 vaccine about Sinovac's 5 million vaccines offer. SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts. Shapeshifter is Ndabezinhle Mkhize, Chairman of IG Markets SA

Shoprite grows market share. Investment School: Global Share Investing with Riaan Prinsloo, CIO at Efficient Private Clients

16 March 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite about market share growing at Shoprite and them easing the push for Africa expansion. Six municipalities in the Western Cape move off the Eskom grid - what does this mean for you? Headmaster of the Investment school is Riaan Prinsloo, Chief Investment Officer at Efficient Private Clients teaching about Global Share Investing 

Absa, Stadio and Sun International publish financial results. Other People’s Money, Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourim’s CEO

15 March 2021 8:18 PM

Absa, Stadio and Sun International’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of covid-19 on the business sector.  Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourism’s CEO share his early money lessons, hopes and investment strategies

Aspen half-year profit drops by 18%. Friday File - MIES body products

12 March 2021 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen about results dropping by 8% and Aspen's plans to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine. SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co-partnership and crowdfunding campaign. Friday file is Marlese Wallis, Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products

Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and Sanlam reports a 24% rise in profit

11 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank about annual earnings falling by 20%. Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit. AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses

MTN suspends full-year dividend. Shapeshifter: Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.

10 March 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO about MTN suspending full-year dividend even though it gained 29-million customers. Shapeshifter is CEO of Bayer South Africa, Klaus Eckstein

SA's economy shrinks by 7% in 2020. Investment School: Lessons from Warren Buffet investment letter

9 March 2021 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib about South Africa's economy shrinking by 7% in 2020, the worst contraction since 1946.   Simon Brown, Financial Educator and founder of Just One Lap takes listeners and Bruce through Invesment lessons from Warren Buffet  

Spectrum auction delayed again. Other People’s Money: Former Premier of Gauteng, Mbhazima Shilowa

8 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about the Spectrum auction that will be postponed again as Telkom secures interdict. Health of the ZAR: the local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs. On Other People’s Money is Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE

South African logistics industry battles to regain momentum

5 March 2021 7:13 PM

Mike Walwyn, executive member of South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) discus the plight of logistics industry. Liam McCreedy , Founder at Quench App talks about Capitec backing the business. 

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

Local Politics

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

Business Lifestyle

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

Atlanta shootings expose fears of Asian-American community

18 March 2021 8:45 PM

Singh admits that paying Trillian R30.6m without a contract was negligence

18 March 2021 7:15 PM

EU health agency says AstraZeneca jab 'safe and effective'

18 March 2021 6:41 PM

