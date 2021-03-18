Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Marc Wachsberger, MD and Founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments about Capital Hotels Group rescuing the five-star Fairmont Zimbali Hotel that was placed into business rescue last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry. On the Side Hustle Fund, Entrepreneur and Author of How to Star a Side Hustle Nic Haralambous takes us through money, risk and reward
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof. Helen Rees, Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Advisor to WHO & Covax on the Covid-19 vaccine about Sinovac's 5 million vaccines offer. SA's biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts. Shapeshifter is Ndabezinhle Mkhize, Chairman of IG Markets SA
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite about market share growing at Shoprite and them easing the push for Africa expansion. Six municipalities in the Western Cape move off the Eskom grid - what does this mean for you? Headmaster of the Investment school is Riaan Prinsloo, Chief Investment Officer at Efficient Private Clients teaching about Global Share Investing
Absa, Stadio and Sun International's chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results and discuss the effects of covid-19 on the business sector. Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourism's CEO share his early money lessons, hopes and investment strategies
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen about results dropping by 8% and Aspen's plans to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine. SA's Men's Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co-partnership and crowdfunding campaign. Friday file is Marlese Wallis, Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank about annual earnings falling by 20%. Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit. AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO about MTN suspending full-year dividend even though it gained 29-million customers. Shapeshifter is CEO of Bayer South Africa, Klaus Eckstein
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib about South Africa's economy shrinking by 7% in 2020, the worst contraction since 1946. Simon Brown, Financial Educator and founder of Just One Lap takes listeners and Bruce through Invesment lessons from Warren Buffet
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about the Spectrum auction that will be postponed again as Telkom secures interdict. Health of the ZAR: the local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs. On Other People's Money is Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Mike Walwyn, executive member of South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) discus the plight of logistics industry. Liam McCreedy , Founder at Quench App talks about Capitec backing the business.