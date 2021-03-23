ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

Streaming issues? Report here
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Today at 04:50
Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alicia Moses - Content Specialist at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 05:10
Expanding role of the community healthcare working during the pandemic
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Uta Lehmann
Today at 05:46
Would AstraZeneca be useful in the vaccination of high risk individuals?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
No more Eva means no more Bold on DSTV
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Community Circle Home helps travelers in a pinch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Kur - Founder of Community Circle Home SA
Today at 06:50
INTERVIEW: MEMBERS' COUNCIL & INTERIM BOARD STAND-OFF
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
JUDITH FEBRUARY INTERIM BOARD MEMBER, CSA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Gordhan v Moyane: the cross examination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 07:15
INTERVIEW: MEDICINES BODY SAHPRA ON THE VACCINE ROLL-OUT
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO
Today at 07:20
ANC out to support corruption charged ex eThekwini mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Protas Madlala - political analyst
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The State of the SA Bureau of Standards
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)
Today at 08:21
They inspired the world to mask up, so why was Czech Republic hit so badly?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Emil Pavlik - Virologist and microbiologist at the Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Wesgro outlines global economic priorities for Cape Town and the Western Cape in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Janine Botha
Janine Botha
Today at 10:20
LOOKING AT FOOD FRANCHISING OPTIONS THROUGH A NEW, AFFORDABLE AND MOBILE LENS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcel Strauss
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roux
Today at 10:45
SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Edwards
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:45
Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Williams
Today at 12:52
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
Cluster of 40 Covid-19 cases at Mitchells Plain Hospital's psych ward contained The Western Cape Health Department says it has contained a recent Covid-19 cluster outbreak at the Mitchells Plain District Hospit... 23 March 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests. 23 March 2021 1:11 PM
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP "We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP). 23 March 2021 12:59 PM
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a communit... 23 March 2021 11:22 AM
View all Politics
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women's World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Business
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
View all Sport
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the buildi... 23 March 2021 3:36 PM
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Entertainment
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland. 22 March 2021 12:39 PM
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
View all World
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

23 March 2021 8:16 PM

Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH and Old Mutual's CEO Iain Williamson take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results which were affected by the global heath pandemic. Investment school is Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss. He shared some advice on investment fees, how they work and what to look out for.


More episodes from The Money Show

Advocacy group: SA's democracy is under threat. Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

22 March 2021 8:20 PM

Advocacy group “Defend our Democracy” says that South Africa's democracy is under threat, this is a message from a number of organizations in the country under this name. Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks TiPPed app. On Other People’s Money is Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up in two weeks. Friday File: Ithaca Fine Homeware

19 March 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton Editor at Large at Business Day about South African Airways business rescue practitioners wrapping up their work in 2 weeks. Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invests in The Sharks in SA. On Friday File is Illze Swart, Owner of Ithaca Fine Homeware, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous

18 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Marc Wachsberger, MD and Founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments about Capital Hotels Group rescuing the five-star Fairmont Zimbali Hotel that was placed into business rescue last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry. On the Side Hustle Fund, Entrepreneur and Author of How to Star a Side Hustle Nic Haralambous takes us through money, risk and reward

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CoronaVac shot has not yet been approved in SA, but could be sent here. Shapeshifter: Chairman of IG Markets SA, Ndabezinhle Mkhize

17 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof. Helen Rees, Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Advisor to WHO & Covax on the Covid-19 vaccine about Sinovac's 5 million vaccines offer. SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts. Shapeshifter is Ndabezinhle Mkhize, Chairman of IG Markets SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shoprite grows market share. Investment School: Global Share Investing with Riaan Prinsloo, CIO at Efficient Private Clients

16 March 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite about market share growing at Shoprite and them easing the push for Africa expansion. Six municipalities in the Western Cape move off the Eskom grid - what does this mean for you? Headmaster of the Investment school is Riaan Prinsloo, Chief Investment Officer at Efficient Private Clients teaching about Global Share Investing 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa, Stadio and Sun International publish financial results. Other People’s Money, Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourim’s CEO

15 March 2021 8:18 PM

Absa, Stadio and Sun International’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of covid-19 on the business sector.  Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourism’s CEO share his early money lessons, hopes and investment strategies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aspen half-year profit drops by 18%. Friday File - MIES body products

12 March 2021 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen about results dropping by 8% and Aspen's plans to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine. SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co-partnership and crowdfunding campaign. Friday file is Marlese Wallis, Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and Sanlam reports a 24% rise in profit

11 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank about annual earnings falling by 20%. Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit. AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN suspends full-year dividend. Shapeshifter: Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.

10 March 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO about MTN suspending full-year dividend even though it gained 29-million customers. Shapeshifter is CEO of Bayer South Africa, Klaus Eckstein

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm

Business

US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation'

Africa Opinion

Anglican priest heads to court after clergywoman names him as her alleged rapist

Local

EWN Highlights

Myanmar junta defends crackdown, vows to stop 'anarchy'

23 March 2021 7:42 PM

Suspect charged as Colorado shooting sparks calls for gun control

23 March 2021 7:01 PM

SAUS vows to march to Union Buildings after Nzimande snubs meeting

23 March 2021 5:47 PM

