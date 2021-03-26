Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend No weekend plans yet? Check out these top suggestions. 27 March 2021 9:34 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 26 March 2021 3:31 PM
View all Local
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results 26 March 2021 4:50 PM
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that' Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld. 26 March 2021 4:33 PM
View all Politics
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
View all Business
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

26 March 2021 6:37 PM

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth


More episodes from The Money Show

26 March 2021

26 March 2021 8:36 PM

What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that's stuck at the Suez Canal? Friday File: Luxury Leather, Dr James Struthers 

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Nick Sloane, Vice President of the International Salvage Union and Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group about what needs to be done to rescue Ever Given stuck at the Suez Canal. BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery. Friday file: The Founder and CEO at Dr James Struthers, Cherish Vundisa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.

26 March 2021 6:30 PM

Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What needs to be done toWhat needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ? rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ?

26 March 2021 6:26 PM

Captain Nick Sloane | Vice President of the International Salvage Union. AND Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on the economy

25 March 2021 8:18 PM

This evening on The Money Show, Bruce focusses on the effects of the #Covid-19 lockdown on the economy in the past year. In this hour he’ll speak to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative, Sam Clarke, Founder and CEO at Skynamo, Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) and Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal. Shapeshifter: Ian Russell, Chair of Christel House SA

24 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority about a huge container ship. The Ever Given is blocking Egypt's Suez Canal .  Justin Mudge,  Chairperson of Berries ZA shares details of SA's blueberry export market. Shapeshifter is Ian Russell, Chair at Christel House International 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

23 March 2021 8:16 PM

Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH and Old Mutual's CEO Iain Williamson take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results which were affected by the global heath pandemic. Investment school is Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss. He shared some advice on investment fees, how they work and what to look out for.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advocacy group: SA's democracy is under threat. Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

22 March 2021 8:20 PM

Advocacy group “Defend our Democracy” says that South Africa's democracy is under threat, this is a message from a number of organizations in the country under this name. Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks TiPPed app. On Other People’s Money is Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up in two weeks. Friday File: Ithaca Fine Homeware

19 March 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton Editor at Large at Business Day about South African Airways business rescue practitioners wrapping up their work in 2 weeks. Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invests in The Sharks in SA. On Friday File is Illze Swart, Owner of Ithaca Fine Homeware, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous

18 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Marc Wachsberger, MD and Founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments about Capital Hotels Group rescuing the five-star Fairmont Zimbali Hotel that was placed into business rescue last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry. On the Side Hustle Fund, Entrepreneur and Author of How to Star a Side Hustle Nic Haralambous takes us through money, risk and reward

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'We are going to advocate to remain open' - Restaurant Association of SA

National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead

Politics

I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland

Politics

Survey shows most areas in W. Cape still vulnerable to COVID-19

27 March 2021 10:52 AM

Indian cricket icon Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

27 March 2021 10:22 AM

Bangladesh deploys border guards after deadly anti-Modi protests

27 March 2021 9:40 AM

