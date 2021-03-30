Economic effects of another lockdown and alcohol ban ahead of the president's address. OneFarm Share connects farmers with registered charity organisations

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Karyn Maughan: Why has the Zondo inquiry not responded to Zuma's recusal case?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:40
Mass fish deaths at the Waterfront
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
‪Stephen Lamberth - A scientist in Fisheries Research at the Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Today at 15:50
Motorbiking duo change perception on women riding motorbikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vuyi Mpofu - Founder at Driving in Heels
Today at 16:05
The crisis of 6,000 disenfranchised learners in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at the University of Stellenbosch.
Today at 16:20
Latest on South African cricket governance crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
The trial of George Floyd in the USA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:05
An update on the vaccine rollout in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Easter restrictions and the way forward for the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Shubnum Khan: How I Accidentally Became a Global Stock Photo and Other Strange and Wonderful Stories
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan - Author
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside 'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo. 31 March 2021 2:50 PM
Makgoba: Virtual services remain painful, but I am also called to preserve life Ahead of the Easter weekend, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says religious leaders have the duty to protect the lives of their church me... 31 March 2021 2:48 PM
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto "Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'." 31 March 2021 1:39 PM
View all Local
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
WC govt satisfied with Ramaphosa's Easter weekend compromise, says MEC Maynier Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the province is satisfied with the Easter weekend restricti... 31 March 2021 11:23 AM
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home' UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results. 31 March 2021 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars. 31 March 2021 1:54 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth Improved economic growth forecasts are boosting the rand. 31 March 2021 12:00 PM
View all Business
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karin Reissenauer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
View all Africa
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Economic effects of another lockdown and alcohol ban ahead of the president's address. OneFarm Share connects farmers with registered charity organisations

Economic effects of another lockdown and alcohol ban ahead of the president's address. OneFarm Share connects farmers with registered charity organisations

30 March 2021 7:59 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa about the effects that another lockdown and alcohol ban would have on the economy ahead of President Ramaphosa addressing the nation. OneFarm Share, a new digital platform connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities


More episodes from The Money Show

26 March 2021

26 March 2021 8:36 PM

What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that's stuck at the Suez Canal? Friday File: Luxury Leather, Dr James Struthers 

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Nick Sloane, Vice President of the International Salvage Union and Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group about what needs to be done to rescue Ever Given stuck at the Suez Canal. BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery. Friday file: The Founder and CEO at Dr James Struthers, Cherish Vundisa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

26 March 2021 6:37 PM

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.

26 March 2021 6:30 PM

Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What needs to be done toWhat needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ? rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ?

26 March 2021 6:26 PM

Captain Nick Sloane | Vice President of the International Salvage Union. AND Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on the economy

25 March 2021 8:18 PM

This evening on The Money Show, Bruce focusses on the effects of the #Covid-19 lockdown on the economy in the past year. In this hour he’ll speak to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative, Sam Clarke, Founder and CEO at Skynamo, Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) and Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal. Shapeshifter: Ian Russell, Chair of Christel House SA

24 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority about a huge container ship. The Ever Given is blocking Egypt's Suez Canal .  Justin Mudge,  Chairperson of Berries ZA shares details of SA's blueberry export market. Shapeshifter is Ian Russell, Chair at Christel House International 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

23 March 2021 8:16 PM

Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH and Old Mutual's CEO Iain Williamson take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results which were affected by the global heath pandemic. Investment school is Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss. He shared some advice on investment fees, how they work and what to look out for.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advocacy group: SA's democracy is under threat. Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

22 March 2021 8:20 PM

Advocacy group “Defend our Democracy” says that South Africa's democracy is under threat, this is a message from a number of organizations in the country under this name. Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks TiPPed app. On Other People’s Money is Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up in two weeks. Friday File: Ithaca Fine Homeware

19 March 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton Editor at Large at Business Day about South African Airways business rescue practitioners wrapping up their work in 2 weeks. Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invests in The Sharks in SA. On Friday File is Illze Swart, Owner of Ithaca Fine Homeware, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside

Local Politics

'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'

Business Local

Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth

Business

EWN Highlights

'Attempted coup' in Niger ahead of presidential inauguration

31 March 2021 2:25 PM

Land expropriation: MPs debate removing some sections in the Constitution

31 March 2021 1:55 PM

'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule

31 March 2021 1:17 PM

