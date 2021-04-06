SA consumers brace themselves for a massive fuel hike. Investment School with Mduduzi Luthuli - The other side of diversification

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist and economic experts discuss the effects of high fuel price hikes of the consumers. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital on the Investment School feature discusses the other side of diversification on your investments.
Arabile Gumede speaks to Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service about the taxman collecting R38-billion more in 2020/2021. On the Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - he looks at how to market your side hustle.
Arabile Gumede speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management about the economic report for the second quarter of 2021. TymeBank's secret to signing 5000 clients a day and becoming the fasted growing bank in SA. Shapeshifter is Founder and CEO of Mazibuko Motors Nhlanhla Mazibuko
Arabile Gumede speaks to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa about the effects that another lockdown and alcohol ban would have on the economy ahead of President Ramaphosa addressing the nation. OneFarm Share, a new digital platform connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities
What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that's stuck at the Suez Canal? Friday File: Luxury Leather, Dr James Struthers
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Nick Sloane, Vice President of the International Salvage Union and Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group about what needs to be done to rescue Ever Given stuck at the Suez Canal. BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery. Friday file: The Founder and CEO at Dr James Struthers, Cherish Vundisa
This evening on The Money Show, Bruce focusses on the effects of the #Covid-19 lockdown on the economy in the past year. In this hour he'll speak to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative, Sam Clarke, Founder and CEO at Skynamo, Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) and Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund.
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority about a huge container ship. The Ever Given is blocking Egypt's Suez Canal . Justin Mudge, Chairperson of Berries ZA shares details of SA's blueberry export market. Shapeshifter is Ian Russell, Chair at Christel House International