What does the closure of Absa money market fund mean for the industry? Former Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira joined us on Other People’s Money.

Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital discusses whether Absa's closure of its money market fund will offset a trend throughout the banking industry. In our Business Book Feature, we reviewed entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Daniel Strauss' book, 'The Billionaire Mindset' . Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, former Springbok's loosehead prop joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about his relationship with money.
Lender and government are in talks about restructuring the R200 billion Covid-19 relief programme, however, banks are rejecting to turn it into a grant, Ismail Momoniat Deputy Director General tax and financial sector policy at National Treasury talks to Bruce. Ross Young, regional director Africa at Cape Brewing Company, explains why some of their beer is brewed in Sweden. For Friday file, we speak to Sinekhaya Manciya, founder of Snezar Timepiece.
South Africa's wealth is at a record high according to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib asset management. Exclusive books is considering pursuing criminal complaints against former CEO Benjamin Trisk. This is after last month the High Court rejected an application by Trisk to force the bookseller to help him obtain a tax exemption.Grattan Kirk, CEO at Exclusive Books took Bruce through the issue. John Tallodi, managing director at Classic Cars Passion, talks about the booming classic cars market
Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how a two third of South Africa's population is dependent on social grants...
Gerrit Van Rooyen, economist at NKC African Economics dissects the economic implications of the Islamic state-backed terrorists attacked on the town of Palma in Mozambique.
Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay will retire effective on the 21 April 2021. He spoke to Bruce about his time at helm in the country's second largest supermarket.
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist and economic experts discuss the effects of high fuel price hikes of the consumers. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital on the Investment School feature discusses the other side of diversification on your investments.
Arabile Gumede speaks to Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service about the taxman collecting R38-billion more in 2020/2021. On the Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - he looks at how to market your side hustle.
Arabile Gumede speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management about the economic report for the second quarter of 2021. TymeBank's secret to signing 5000 clients a day and becoming the fasted growing bank in SA. Shapeshifter is Founder and CEO of Mazibuko Motors Nhlanhla Mazibuko
Arabile Gumede speaks to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa about the effects that another lockdown and alcohol ban would have on the economy ahead of President Ramaphosa addressing the nation. OneFarm Share, a new digital platform connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities
What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that's stuck at the Suez Canal? Friday File: Luxury Leather, Dr James Struthers
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Nick Sloane, Vice President of the International Salvage Union and Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group about what needs to be done to rescue Ever Given stuck at the Suez Canal. BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery. Friday file: The Founder and CEO at Dr James Struthers, Cherish Vundisa
