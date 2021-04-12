What does the closure of Absa money market fund mean for the industry? Former Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira joined us on Other People’s Money.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites There are eight sites where Cape Town residents can drop off their organic food waste as part of the City of Cape Town’s pilot pro... 12 April 2021 5:14 PM
WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply The Western Cape government says that declining Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers points to the positive impact of va... 12 April 2021 3:07 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma' Former president Jacob Zuma has until Wednesday to propose what he feels would be an appropriate sentence if he is found guilty of... 12 April 2021 4:21 PM
Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action. 12 April 2021 12:40 PM
DA deliberates on candidate for Cape Town mayor Who will the DA put forward as its mayoral candidate for the 2021 local government elections? Three party heavyweights will go hea... 12 April 2021 11:53 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. 12 April 2021 7:33 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
12 April 2021 8:22 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital discusses whether Absa's closure of its money market fund will offset a trend throughout the banking industry. In our Business Book Feature, we reviewed entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Daniel Strauss' book, 'The Billionaire Mindset' . Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, former Springbok's loosehead prop joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about his relationship with money. 


Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn Covid relief program. Why Is Cape Brewing Company craft beer brewed in Sweden?

9 April 2021 7:10 PM

Lender and government are in talks about restructuring the R200 billion Covid-19 relief programme, however, banks are rejecting to turn it into a grant, Ismail Momoniat Deputy Director General tax and financial sector policy at National Treasury talks to Bruce. Ross Young, regional director Africa at Cape Brewing Company, explains why some of their beer is brewed in Sweden. For Friday file, we speak to Sinekhaya Manciya, founder of Snezar Timepiece. 

South Africa's wealth at a record high. Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

8 April 2021 8:18 PM

South Africa's wealth is at a record high according to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib asset management. Exclusive books is considering pursuing criminal complaints against former CEO Benjamin Trisk. This is after last month the High Court rejected an application by Trisk to force the bookseller to help him obtain a tax exemption.Grattan Kirk, CEO at Exclusive Books took Bruce through the issue.  John Tallodi, managing director at Classic Cars Passion, talks about the booming classic cars market 

61% of SA on social grants? Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay

7 April 2021 8:19 PM

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how a two third of South Africa's population is dependent on social grants...

Gerrit Van Rooyen, economist at NKC African Economics dissects the economic implications of the Islamic state-backed terrorists attacked on the town of Palma in Mozambique. 

Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay will retire effective on the 21 April 2021. He spoke to Bruce about his time at helm in the country's second largest supermarket.

SA consumers brace themselves for a massive fuel hike. Investment School with Mduduzi Luthuli - The other side of diversification

6 April 2021 8:19 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist and economic experts discuss the effects of high fuel price hikes of the consumers. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital on the Investment School feature discusses the other side of diversification on your investments. 

The taxman collects R38-billion more in 2020/2021. Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous: How to market your side hustle

1 April 2021 8:20 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service about the taxman collecting R38-billion more in 2020/2021. On the Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - he looks at how to market your side hustle.

South Africa's economic report for the first quarter of 2021. Shapeshifter: Nhlanhla Mazibuko, Founder and CEO of Mazibuko Motors

31 March 2021 8:19 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management about the economic report for the second quarter of 2021. TymeBank's secret to signing 5000 clients a day and becoming the fasted growing bank in SA. Shapeshifter is Founder and CEO of Mazibuko Motors Nhlanhla Mazibuko

Economic effects of another lockdown and alcohol ban ahead of the president's address. OneFarm Share connects farmers with registered charity organisations

30 March 2021 7:59 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa about the effects that another lockdown and alcohol ban would have on the economy ahead of President Ramaphosa addressing the nation. OneFarm Share, a new digital platform connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities

26 March 2021

26 March 2021 8:36 PM

What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that's stuck at the Suez Canal? Friday File: Luxury Leather, Dr James Struthers 

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Nick Sloane, Vice President of the International Salvage Union and Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group about what needs to be done to rescue Ever Given stuck at the Suez Canal. BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery. Friday file: The Founder and CEO at Dr James Struthers, Cherish Vundisa 

Market Commentary

26 March 2021 6:37 PM

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

Rapper AKA's fiancé Anele Tembe falls to death from Cape Town hotel

Local

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Homeless people want Cape Town by-laws declared unconstitutional

Local

EWN Highlights

UK launches inquiry into lobbying scandal involving ex-PM

12 April 2021 7:27 PM

EFF: Claim that Ndlozi probed for rape an attempt to criminalise our leaders

12 April 2021 7:26 PM

Anele Tembe’s death throws suicide back in the spotlight

12 April 2021 7:09 PM

