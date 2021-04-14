Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses ENT specialist Dr. Martin Young says smell training has been shown to enhance and recover lost smell. 14 April 2021 6:44 PM
Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members o... 14 April 2021 3:46 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD Early research shows this upward trend says Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs MJ Stokes. 14 April 2021 1:33 PM
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes! Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679. 14 April 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
The Money Show
Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

14 April 2021 8:21 PM

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82, Michael Treherne, portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management discusses his life with Bruce Whitfield. EOH's chief executive officer, Stephen van Coller talks about his company's finances and the company's turnaround strategy. For our Shapeshifter feature, we have Mike Sharman, co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co 


SA suspends the use of the J&J vaccine. Cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?

13 April 2021 8:18 PM

Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group

What does the closure of Absa money market fund mean for the industry? Former Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira joined us on Other People’s Money.

12 April 2021 8:22 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital discusses whether Absa's closure of its money market fund will offset a trend throughout the banking industry. In our Business Book Feature, we reviewed entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Daniel Strauss' book, 'The Billionaire Mindset' . Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, former Springbok's loosehead prop joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about his relationship with money. 

Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn Covid relief program. Why Is Cape Brewing Company craft beer brewed in Sweden?

9 April 2021 7:10 PM

Lender and government are in talks about restructuring the R200 billion Covid-19 relief programme, however, banks are rejecting to turn it into a grant, Ismail Momoniat Deputy Director General tax and financial sector policy at National Treasury talks to Bruce. Ross Young, regional director Africa at Cape Brewing Company, explains why some of their beer is brewed in Sweden. For Friday file, we speak to Sinekhaya Manciya, founder of Snezar Timepiece. 

South Africa's wealth at a record high. Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

8 April 2021 8:18 PM

South Africa's wealth is at a record high according to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib asset management. Exclusive books is considering pursuing criminal complaints against former CEO Benjamin Trisk. This is after last month the High Court rejected an application by Trisk to force the bookseller to help him obtain a tax exemption.Grattan Kirk, CEO at Exclusive Books took Bruce through the issue.  John Tallodi, managing director at Classic Cars Passion, talks about the booming classic cars market 

61% of SA on social grants? Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay

7 April 2021 8:19 PM

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how a two third of South Africa's population is dependent on social grants...

Gerrit Van Rooyen, economist at NKC African Economics dissects the economic implications of the Islamic state-backed terrorists attacked on the town of Palma in Mozambique. 

Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay will retire effective on the 21 April 2021. He spoke to Bruce about his time at helm in the country's second largest supermarket.

SA consumers brace themselves for a massive fuel hike. Investment School with Mduduzi Luthuli - The other side of diversification

6 April 2021 8:19 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist and economic experts discuss the effects of high fuel price hikes of the consumers. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital on the Investment School feature discusses the other side of diversification on your investments. 

The taxman collects R38-billion more in 2020/2021. Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous: How to market your side hustle

1 April 2021 8:20 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service about the taxman collecting R38-billion more in 2020/2021. On the Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - he looks at how to market your side hustle.

South Africa's economic report for the first quarter of 2021. Shapeshifter: Nhlanhla Mazibuko, Founder and CEO of Mazibuko Motors

31 March 2021 8:19 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management about the economic report for the second quarter of 2021. TymeBank's secret to signing 5000 clients a day and becoming the fasted growing bank in SA. Shapeshifter is Founder and CEO of Mazibuko Motors Nhlanhla Mazibuko

Economic effects of another lockdown and alcohol ban ahead of the president's address. OneFarm Share connects farmers with registered charity organisations

30 March 2021 7:59 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa about the effects that another lockdown and alcohol ban would have on the economy ahead of President Ramaphosa addressing the nation. OneFarm Share, a new digital platform connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities

Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences

Local

Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021

World

'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award

Entertainment World

Benin's Talon takes tough line after re-election win

14 April 2021 8:55 PM

Kamala Harris to visit Mexico, Guatemala to discuss migrants

14 April 2021 7:56 PM

ANC NWC side-steps Magashule’s attempt to widen step-aside scope

14 April 2021 6:42 PM

