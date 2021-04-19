The National Treasury and Sarb says ANC veteran and businessman Tokyo Sexwale could have been scammed. On Other People's Money, we spoke to former Judge Dennis Davis.

Streaming issues? Report here
'UCT students could return to res - except Smuts and Fuller - within 72 hours' UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng says some students could be back in their residences in the next 72 hours. 19 April 2021 7:04 PM
Fire is under control but 'definitely still burning' Every now and again embers become airborne "spotting fires all over the place", says JP Smith (City of Cape Town). 19 April 2021 5:31 PM
'We just don't know how things will change' - Vredehoek resident who stayed put Vredehoek resident Lance Bowers says he hasn't yet evacuated his home but he has a packed bag on standby. 19 April 2021 4:08 PM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry "It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza." 19 April 2021 7:42 PM
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations' Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 April 2021 7:07 PM
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam "Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 19 April 2021 6:30 PM
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!' "You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!" 19 April 2021 4:24 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
The Money Show
The National Treasury and Sarb says ANC veteran and businessman Tokyo Sexwale could have been scammed. On Other People's Money, we spoke to former Judge Dennis Davis.

The National Treasury and Sarb says ANC veteran and businessman Tokyo Sexwale could have been scammed. On Other People's Money, we spoke to former Judge Dennis Davis.

19 April 2021 8:21 PM

Deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy at the National Treasury Ismail Momoniat says they could not find evidence of funds businessman Tokyo Sexwale claims exist. Sexwale claimed that billions of rands meant for the "Heritage Fund" and channelled through the Sarb have been looted.Rowland Ramalingam, head of non-motor claims at Santam unpacked how your insurance can help you if you experience a fire. Former Judge Dennis Davis joined Bruce Whitfield on Other People's money to speak about his finances. 


More episodes from The Money Show

How should unions negotiate wage increases with government? For our Friday File feature, we have Sally Williams Fine Foods.

16 April 2021 7:15 PM

George Oupa Mthethwa, negotiations educator & facilitator at Labour Research Council discusses labour wage 

negotiation tactics in an ailing South African economy. For our Friday feature, we speak to the manager director at Sally Williams Fine Foods. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's currency strengthens by 2,2% against major currencies. Personal financial advisor, Warren Ingram discusses how to save for your children's education

15 April 2021 8:19 PM

 

South Africa's rand has strengthened to pre-pandemic levels as the US Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell said that the bank will not change its accommodative stance anytime soon. 

John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss its performance.  Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank discusses Sub-Saharan Africa's projected weak growth of 3.4% as compared to other regions. Education is one of the best ways parents can gift to their children, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram talks about how to save for it. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

14 April 2021 8:21 PM

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82, Michael Treherne, portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management discusses his life with Bruce Whitfield. EOH's chief executive officer, Stephen van Coller talks about his company's finances and the company's turnaround strategy. For our Shapeshifter feature, we have Mike Sharman, co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA suspends the use of the J&J vaccine. Cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?

13 April 2021 8:18 PM

Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does the closure of Absa money market fund mean for the industry? Former Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira joined us on Other People’s Money.

12 April 2021 8:22 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital discusses whether Absa's closure of its money market fund will offset a trend throughout the banking industry. In our Business Book Feature, we reviewed entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Daniel Strauss' book, 'The Billionaire Mindset' . Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, former Springbok's loosehead prop joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about his relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn Covid relief program. Why Is Cape Brewing Company craft beer brewed in Sweden?

9 April 2021 7:10 PM

Lender and government are in talks about restructuring the R200 billion Covid-19 relief programme, however, banks are rejecting to turn it into a grant, Ismail Momoniat Deputy Director General tax and financial sector policy at National Treasury talks to Bruce. Ross Young, regional director Africa at Cape Brewing Company, explains why some of their beer is brewed in Sweden. For Friday file, we speak to Sinekhaya Manciya, founder of Snezar Timepiece. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's wealth at a record high. Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

8 April 2021 8:18 PM

South Africa's wealth is at a record high according to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib asset management. Exclusive books is considering pursuing criminal complaints against former CEO Benjamin Trisk. This is after last month the High Court rejected an application by Trisk to force the bookseller to help him obtain a tax exemption.Grattan Kirk, CEO at Exclusive Books took Bruce through the issue.  John Tallodi, managing director at Classic Cars Passion, talks about the booming classic cars market 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

61% of SA on social grants? Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay

7 April 2021 8:19 PM

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how a two third of South Africa's population is dependent on social grants...

Gerrit Van Rooyen, economist at NKC African Economics dissects the economic implications of the Islamic state-backed terrorists attacked on the town of Palma in Mozambique. 

Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay will retire effective on the 21 April 2021. He spoke to Bruce about his time at helm in the country's second largest supermarket.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA consumers brace themselves for a massive fuel hike. Investment School with Mduduzi Luthuli - The other side of diversification

6 April 2021 8:19 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist and economic experts discuss the effects of high fuel price hikes of the consumers. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital on the Investment School feature discusses the other side of diversification on your investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lindani Myeni’s family, friends desperate for answers over his murder

19 April 2021 7:33 PM

Raul Castro: Cuba's pragmatist who emerged from Fidel's shadow

19 April 2021 7:22 PM

Repatriation or reintegration: Home affairs dept gives refugees in CT options

19 April 2021 6:57 PM

