Daniel Mminele steps down as Absa's CEO after only being at the helm for 15 months. On our investment school feature, we look at investing in non-fungible tokens.

Latest Local
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime "We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 20 April 2021 5:24 PM
'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires' John Maytham interviews Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape. 20 April 2021 4:07 PM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
'Uncaptured': Whistle blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan. 20 April 2021 11:14 AM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now' Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results. 20 April 2021 8:14 PM
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy. 20 April 2021 6:51 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!' "You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!" 19 April 2021 4:24 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Daniel Mminele steps down as Absa's CEO after only being at the helm for 15 months. On our investment school feature, we look at investing in non-fungible tokens.

Daniel Mminele steps down as Absa's CEO after only being at the helm for 15 months. On our investment school feature, we look at investing in non-fungible tokens.

20 April 2021 8:20 PM

Wendy Lucas-Bull chairperson of Absa group talks to Bruce Whitfield about the bank's CEO, Daniel Mminele, who stepped down from his position after being on the helm for 15 months. Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian and author of ''Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower'' speaks about her book. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have taken the art world by storm,  in our investing school, we scrutinise them. Should you invest in them or not? Portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, Viv Govender, discusses with Whitfield. 


The National Treasury and Sarb says ANC veteran and businessman Tokyo Sexwale could have been scammed. On Other People's Money, we spoke to former Judge Dennis Davis.

19 April 2021 8:21 PM

Deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy at the National Treasury Ismail Momoniat says they could not find evidence of funds businessman Tokyo Sexwale claims exist. Sexwale claimed that billions of rands meant for the "Heritage Fund" and channelled through the Sarb have been looted.Rowland Ramalingam, head of non-motor claims at Santam unpacked how your insurance can help you if you experience a fire. Former Judge Dennis Davis joined Bruce Whitfield on Other People's money to speak about his finances. 

How should unions negotiate wage increases with government? For our Friday File feature, we have Sally Williams Fine Foods.

16 April 2021 7:15 PM

George Oupa Mthethwa, negotiations educator & facilitator at Labour Research Council discusses labour wage 

negotiation tactics in an ailing South African economy. For our Friday feature, we speak to the manager director at Sally Williams Fine Foods. 

South Africa's currency strengthens by 2,2% against major currencies. Personal financial advisor, Warren Ingram discusses how to save for your children's education

15 April 2021 8:19 PM

 

South Africa's rand has strengthened to pre-pandemic levels as the US Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell said that the bank will not change its accommodative stance anytime soon. 

John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss its performance.  Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank discusses Sub-Saharan Africa's projected weak growth of 3.4% as compared to other regions. Education is one of the best ways parents can gift to their children, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram talks about how to save for it. 

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

14 April 2021 8:21 PM

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82, Michael Treherne, portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management discusses his life with Bruce Whitfield. EOH's chief executive officer, Stephen van Coller talks about his company's finances and the company's turnaround strategy. For our Shapeshifter feature, we have Mike Sharman, co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co 

SA suspends the use of the J&J vaccine. Cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?

13 April 2021 8:18 PM

Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group

What does the closure of Absa money market fund mean for the industry? Former Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira joined us on Other People’s Money.

12 April 2021 8:22 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital discusses whether Absa's closure of its money market fund will offset a trend throughout the banking industry. In our Business Book Feature, we reviewed entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Daniel Strauss' book, 'The Billionaire Mindset' . Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, former Springbok's loosehead prop joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about his relationship with money. 

Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn Covid relief program. Why Is Cape Brewing Company craft beer brewed in Sweden?

9 April 2021 7:10 PM

Lender and government are in talks about restructuring the R200 billion Covid-19 relief programme, however, banks are rejecting to turn it into a grant, Ismail Momoniat Deputy Director General tax and financial sector policy at National Treasury talks to Bruce. Ross Young, regional director Africa at Cape Brewing Company, explains why some of their beer is brewed in Sweden. For Friday file, we speak to Sinekhaya Manciya, founder of Snezar Timepiece. 

South Africa's wealth at a record high. Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

8 April 2021 8:18 PM

South Africa's wealth is at a record high according to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib asset management. Exclusive books is considering pursuing criminal complaints against former CEO Benjamin Trisk. This is after last month the High Court rejected an application by Trisk to force the bookseller to help him obtain a tax exemption.Grattan Kirk, CEO at Exclusive Books took Bruce through the issue.  John Tallodi, managing director at Classic Cars Passion, talks about the booming classic cars market 

61% of SA on social grants? Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay

7 April 2021 8:19 PM

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how a two third of South Africa's population is dependent on social grants...

Gerrit Van Rooyen, economist at NKC African Economics dissects the economic implications of the Islamic state-backed terrorists attacked on the town of Palma in Mozambique. 

Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay will retire effective on the 21 April 2021. He spoke to Bruce about his time at helm in the country's second largest supermarket.

New lighting regulations to phase out fluorescent light bulbs in SA

Local

'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires'

Local

Devil's Peak resident explains traumatic ordeal confronting alleged fire-starter

Local

Scholars grieve loss of priceless antiquities in Cape Town fire

20 April 2021 8:50 PM

Acting chief in eZilongweni kidnapped at gunpoint

20 April 2021 8:22 PM

Energy Dept: IPPs could provide emergency electricity supply within year

20 April 2021 8:18 PM

