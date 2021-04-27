Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up. Business Book feature: 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' by Johan Fourie.

Streaming issues? Report here
New feature on iPhone
Exhibition: Red in the Rainbow
Pregnant and breastfeeding women to be excluded from Sisonke J&J trial - for now Medicines regulator Sahpra says pregnant and lactating women should be excluded from the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke implementation... 27 April 2021 12:06 PM
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands. 27 April 2021 11:36 AM
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy' Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it. 27 April 2021 10:50 AM
View all Local
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs' Columnist and tourism lecturer Dr. Unathi Henama says South Africa has missed out on an opportunity to become a vaccine tourism de... 27 April 2021 9:04 AM
View all Business
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer? Oncologist explains Onclogist Dr Greg Hart from the Cancer Care Group explains what immnonotherapy means and howit can work. 27 April 2021 2:39 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of "Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history". 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi's hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
View all World
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it's still where the money's at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Africa
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa's Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up. Business Book feature: 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' by Johan Fourie.

Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up. Business Book feature: 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' by Johan Fourie.

27 April 2021 11:31 AM

Ian Jacobsberg, director at Andersen, dissects the business mergers and acquisitions that took place in South Africa recently. For our business book feature, we speak to the author of 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' Johan Fourie. On Other People's Money, constitutional law scholar and Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town,   Pierre de Vos spoke about the money mistakes he has made. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Clicks Group earmarks R500 million in capital expenditure. On our personal finance feature, we discuss your retirement annuity

22 April 2021 8:21 PM

CEO of Clicks, Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Bruce Whitfield about its earnings, which jumped 7.6% to R18.1 billion in 2021 and the company closing its Musica stores. 

We speak to former SARB official Unathi Kamlana, who has now been named the new commissioner of market regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). For our Personal Finance Feature, executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram, discusses if you should invest in your retirement annuity or something else.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay loses billions in its annual sales. For our Shapeshifter, we are joined by Andre Hugo, CEO ofSpot Money.

21 April 2021 8:23 PM

 

Mike Lambert, founder and CEO at Invictus Education Group talks about his company being purchased by Swiss based hospitality education provider Sommet. For our Shapeshifter, CEO of Spot Money, Andre Hugo joined us. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daniel Mminele steps down as Absa's CEO after only being at the helm for 15 months. On our investment school feature, we look at investing in non-fungible tokens.

20 April 2021 8:20 PM

Wendy Lucas-Bull chairperson of Absa group talks to Bruce Whitfield about the bank's CEO, Daniel Mminele, who stepped down from his position after being on the helm for 15 months. Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian and author of ''Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower'' speaks about her book. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have taken the art world by storm,  in our investing school, we scrutinise them. Should you invest in them or not? Portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, Viv Govender, discusses with Whitfield. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The National Treasury and Sarb says ANC veteran and businessman Tokyo Sexwale could have been scammed. On Other People's Money, we spoke to former Judge Dennis Davis.

19 April 2021 8:21 PM

Deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy at the National Treasury Ismail Momoniat says they could not find evidence of funds businessman Tokyo Sexwale claims exist. Sexwale claimed that billions of rands meant for the "Heritage Fund" and channelled through the Sarb have been looted.Rowland Ramalingam, head of non-motor claims at Santam unpacked how your insurance can help you if you experience a fire. Former Judge Dennis Davis joined Bruce Whitfield on Other People's money to speak about his finances. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How should unions negotiate wage increases with government? For our Friday File feature, we have Sally Williams Fine Foods.

16 April 2021 7:15 PM

George Oupa Mthethwa, negotiations educator & facilitator at Labour Research Council discusses labour wage 

negotiation tactics in an ailing South African economy. For our Friday feature, we speak to the manager director at Sally Williams Fine Foods. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's currency strengthens by 2,2% against major currencies. Personal financial advisor, Warren Ingram discusses how to save for your children's education

15 April 2021 8:19 PM

 

South Africa's rand has strengthened to pre-pandemic levels as the US Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell said that the bank will not change its accommodative stance anytime soon. 

John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss its performance.  Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank discusses Sub-Saharan Africa's projected weak growth of 3.4% as compared to other regions. Education is one of the best ways parents can gift to their children, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram talks about how to save for it. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

14 April 2021 8:21 PM

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82, Michael Treherne, portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management discusses his life with Bruce Whitfield. EOH's chief executive officer, Stephen van Coller talks about his company's finances and the company's turnaround strategy. For our Shapeshifter feature, we have Mike Sharman, co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA suspends the use of the J&J vaccine. Cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?

13 April 2021 8:18 PM

Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year's games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does the closure of Absa money market fund mean for the industry? Former Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira joined us on Other People's Money.

12 April 2021 8:22 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital discusses whether Absa's closure of its money market fund will offset a trend 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien

Local

'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs'

Business Lifestyle

'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'

EWN Highlights

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane: I’ll abide by court order halting Tourism Equity Fund

27 April 2021 5:06 PM

Freedom Day: Ramaphosa shines the spotlight on attacks on LGBTQ+ community

27 April 2021 3:14 PM

Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale

27 April 2021 2:48 PM

