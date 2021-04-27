The booming second-hand clothing market. Investment School: How to grow your money babies, dividends

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend
Guests
Ujala Satgoor
Today at 17:05
Authors of Battle of Bangui trying to access a report on the
Guests
Warren Thompson
Today at 17:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 17:45
Reform of the state
Guests
Prof Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated. 28 April 2021 4:26 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Western Cape officials to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine outreach ahead of Phase 2 The Western Cape Health Department says it's working on implementing outreach and door-to-door campaigns for seniors to get vaccin... 28 April 2021 1:14 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party. 28 April 2021 10:39 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May "You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 28 April 2021 3:18 PM
Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models. 28 April 2021 2:43 PM
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs". 28 April 2021 9:54 AM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
The Money Show
The booming second-hand clothing market. Investment School: How to grow your money babies, dividends

The booming second-hand clothing market. Investment School: How to grow your money babies, dividends

27 April 2021 9:16 PM

Aune Aunapuu, Founder of Yaga discusses the growth of second hand on digital platforms. Chantal Marx , Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investment shares tips on how to grow money-babies (dividends). Michael Fridjhon,  International Wine Expert with Wine Wizard discusses The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense


Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up. Business Book feature: 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' by Johan Fourie.

27 April 2021 11:31 AM

Ian Jacobsberg, director at Andersen, dissects the business mergers and acquisitions that took place in South Africa recently. For our business book feature, we speak to the author of 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' Johan Fourie. On Other People’s Money, constitutional law scholar and Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town,   Pierre de Vos spoke about the money mistakes he has made. 

Clicks Group earmarks R500 million in capital expenditure. On our personal finance feature, we discuss your retirement annuity

22 April 2021 8:21 PM

CEO of Clicks, Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Bruce Whitfield about its earnings, which jumped 7.6% to R18.1 billion in 2021 and the company closing its Musica stores. 

We speak to former SARB official Unathi Kamlana, who has now been named the new commissioner of market regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). For our Personal Finance Feature, executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram, discusses if you should invest in your retirement annuity or something else.  

Pick n Pay loses billions in its annual sales. For our Shapeshifter, we are joined by Andre Hugo, CEO ofSpot Money.

21 April 2021 8:23 PM

 

Mike Lambert, founder and CEO at Invictus Education Group talks about his company being purchased by Swiss based hospitality education provider Sommet. For our Shapeshifter, CEO of Spot Money, Andre Hugo joined us. 

Daniel Mminele steps down as Absa's CEO after only being at the helm for 15 months. On our investment school feature, we look at investing in non-fungible tokens.

20 April 2021 8:20 PM

Wendy Lucas-Bull chairperson of Absa group talks to Bruce Whitfield about the bank's CEO, Daniel Mminele, who stepped down from his position after being on the helm for 15 months. Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian and author of ''Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower'' speaks about her book. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have taken the art world by storm,  in our investing school, we scrutinise them. Should you invest in them or not? Portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, Viv Govender, discusses with Whitfield. 

The National Treasury and Sarb says ANC veteran and businessman Tokyo Sexwale could have been scammed. On Other People's Money, we spoke to former Judge Dennis Davis.

19 April 2021 8:21 PM

Deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy at the National Treasury Ismail Momoniat says they could not find evidence of funds businessman Tokyo Sexwale claims exist. Sexwale claimed that billions of rands meant for the "Heritage Fund" and channelled through the Sarb have been looted.Rowland Ramalingam, head of non-motor claims at Santam unpacked how your insurance can help you if you experience a fire. Former Judge Dennis Davis joined Bruce Whitfield on Other People's money to speak about his finances. 

How should unions negotiate wage increases with government? For our Friday File feature, we have Sally Williams Fine Foods.

16 April 2021 7:15 PM

George Oupa Mthethwa, negotiations educator & facilitator at Labour Research Council discusses labour wage 

negotiation tactics in an ailing South African economy. For our Friday feature, we speak to the manager director at Sally Williams Fine Foods. 

South Africa's currency strengthens by 2,2% against major currencies. Personal financial advisor, Warren Ingram discusses how to save for your children's education

15 April 2021 8:19 PM

 

South Africa's rand has strengthened to pre-pandemic levels as the US Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell said that the bank will not change its accommodative stance anytime soon. 

John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss its performance.  Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank discusses Sub-Saharan Africa's projected weak growth of 3.4% as compared to other regions. Education is one of the best ways parents can gift to their children, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram talks about how to save for it. 

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

14 April 2021 8:21 PM

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82, Michael Treherne, portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management discusses his life with Bruce Whitfield. EOH's chief executive officer, Stephen van Coller talks about his company's finances and the company's turnaround strategy. For our Shapeshifter feature, we have Mike Sharman, co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co 

SA suspends the use of the J&J vaccine. Cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?

13 April 2021 8:18 PM

Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group

