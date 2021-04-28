Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Cyril Ramaphosa's first testimony at the Zondo Commission. Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:27
Serial rapist arrested in Johannesburg
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe
Major General Bafana Linda - National Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps
Today at 12:37
Concern of Atlantic Seaboard water - Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Assoc responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...
Lydia Abel - Vice chair at - SFB Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Association
Today at 12:40
52 percent of investigated WC saps members guilty of corruption (from 2009 to now)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Mervyn Coetzee - From Pool Cleaner to PhD
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mervyn Coetzee
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof. Clarke Scholtz - Professor Of Entomology at University of Pretoria
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Making the most of your hair
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elma Titus - Trichologist at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Neil Gonsalves
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neil Gonsalves
Today at 15:20
Academic: Fire highlights UCT mismanagement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Boris Johnson's woes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
Eastern Cape water crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
SAFTA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosazana Khanyile
Today at 17:05
Day 2 of Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Will Ace Magashule step aside
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 17:45
50 Year Celebration of Cap Classique and Kaapse Vonkel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Malan
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment. 29 April 2021 9:52 AM
20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months. 29 April 2021 6:41 AM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party. 28 April 2021 10:39 AM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave' Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February. 29 April 2021 10:47 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Cyril Ramaphosa's first testimony at the Zondo Commission. Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Cyril Ramaphosa's first testimony at the Zondo Commission. Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

28 April 2021 8:23 PM

Former DA leader and author of the 'Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land ", Tony Leon, sieves through president Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the Zondo Commission with Bruce Whitfield. Mike Schusslers, chief economist at Economists.co.za explains why relaxed lockdown measures are having a positive effect on salaries and wages in the private sector. Then for our Shapeshift feature, Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank joins us. 


More episodes from The Money Show

The booming second-hand clothing market. Investment School: How to grow your money babies, dividends

27 April 2021 9:16 PM

Aune Aunapuu, Founder of Yaga discusses the growth of second hand on digital platforms. Chantal Marx , Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investment shares tips on how to grow money-babies (dividends). Michael Fridjhon,  International Wine Expert with Wine Wizard discusses The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up. Business Book feature: 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' by Johan Fourie.

27 April 2021 11:31 AM

Ian Jacobsberg, director at Andersen, dissects the business mergers and acquisitions that took place in South Africa recently. For our business book feature, we speak to the author of 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' Johan Fourie. On Other People’s Money, constitutional law scholar and Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town,   Pierre de Vos spoke about the money mistakes he has made. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clicks Group earmarks R500 million in capital expenditure. On our personal finance feature, we discuss your retirement annuity

22 April 2021 8:21 PM

CEO of Clicks, Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Bruce Whitfield about its earnings, which jumped 7.6% to R18.1 billion in 2021 and the company closing its Musica stores. 

We speak to former SARB official Unathi Kamlana, who has now been named the new commissioner of market regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). For our Personal Finance Feature, executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram, discusses if you should invest in your retirement annuity or something else.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay loses billions in its annual sales. For our Shapeshifter, we are joined by Andre Hugo, CEO ofSpot Money.

21 April 2021 8:23 PM

 

Mike Lambert, founder and CEO at Invictus Education Group talks about his company being purchased by Swiss based hospitality education provider Sommet. For our Shapeshifter, CEO of Spot Money, Andre Hugo joined us. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daniel Mminele steps down as Absa's CEO after only being at the helm for 15 months. On our investment school feature, we look at investing in non-fungible tokens.

20 April 2021 8:20 PM

Wendy Lucas-Bull chairperson of Absa group talks to Bruce Whitfield about the bank's CEO, Daniel Mminele, who stepped down from his position after being on the helm for 15 months. Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian and author of ''Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower'' speaks about her book. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have taken the art world by storm,  in our investing school, we scrutinise them. Should you invest in them or not? Portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, Viv Govender, discusses with Whitfield. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The National Treasury and Sarb says ANC veteran and businessman Tokyo Sexwale could have been scammed. On Other People's Money, we spoke to former Judge Dennis Davis.

19 April 2021 8:21 PM

Deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy at the National Treasury Ismail Momoniat says they could not find evidence of funds businessman Tokyo Sexwale claims exist. Sexwale claimed that billions of rands meant for the "Heritage Fund" and channelled through the Sarb have been looted.Rowland Ramalingam, head of non-motor claims at Santam unpacked how your insurance can help you if you experience a fire. Former Judge Dennis Davis joined Bruce Whitfield on Other People's money to speak about his finances. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How should unions negotiate wage increases with government? For our Friday File feature, we have Sally Williams Fine Foods.

16 April 2021 7:15 PM

George Oupa Mthethwa, negotiations educator & facilitator at Labour Research Council discusses labour wage 

negotiation tactics in an ailing South African economy. For our Friday feature, we speak to the manager director at Sally Williams Fine Foods. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's currency strengthens by 2,2% against major currencies. Personal financial advisor, Warren Ingram discusses how to save for your children's education

15 April 2021 8:19 PM

 

South Africa's rand has strengthened to pre-pandemic levels as the US Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell said that the bank will not change its accommodative stance anytime soon. 

John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss its performance.  Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank discusses Sub-Saharan Africa's projected weak growth of 3.4% as compared to other regions. Education is one of the best ways parents can gift to their children, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram talks about how to save for it. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

14 April 2021 8:21 PM

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82, Michael Treherne, portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management discusses his life with Bruce Whitfield. EOH's chief executive officer, Stephen van Coller talks about his company's finances and the company's turnaround strategy. For our Shapeshifter feature, we have Mike Sharman, co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'

Politics

SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part

Local

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

Ramaphosa: Jonas’ Gupta claim made Mantashe realise party couldn’t probe family

29 April 2021 12:18 PM

Madikizela resignation: Good Party happy, WC ANC accuses DA of double standards

29 April 2021 12:09 PM

NW ANCWL’s Lenkopane: I found out about my suspension through media

29 April 2021 11:46 AM

