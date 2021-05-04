The complexity of a divorce process of the rich. Pandora launches a lab-created diamond collection.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'UKZN team conduct tests after man who entered SA from India contracts Covid-19' The B.1.617 variant has not been detected in South Africa at this stage but authorities will prioritise testing Covid-19 positive... 4 May 2021 6:38 PM
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win' Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued. 4 May 2021 1:04 PM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in th... 4 May 2021 5:20 PM
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member' "The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it." 4 May 2021 12:08 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
The complexity of a divorce process of the rich. Pandora launches a lab-created diamond collection.

The complexity of a divorce process of the rich. Pandora launches a lab-created diamond collection.

4 May 2021 8:19 PM

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27-years of marriage. Prof Billy Gundlefinger, specialist divorce and criminal defence attorney joins Bruce Whitfield to discuss the complexities that could emerge around their divorce settlement.

Jewellery giant Pandora launches its first lab-created diamond collection. On our Investment School, investment manager and co-founder at Luthuli capital, answers the question, Is there a fair value when investing?


Over R178 billion dodgy tenders awarded by Eskom to companies and multinational corporations. We speak to author of 'Fortunes - The Rise And Rise Of Afrikaner Tycoons' Ebbe Dommisse

3 May 2021 8:30 PM

 

Kyle Cowan, Investigative reporter at News24, explains how over R178 billion dubious contracts were awarded by Eskom to various companies over the past decade.

Ebbe Dommisse, author of 'Fortunes: The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons', gives us insights into how a handful of Afrikaners have risen to the very top of the business world in South Africa in the past three decades.Then for Other People's money, Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, talks about his relationship with money 

Association of Southern African Travel Agents left in limbo by SAA? For our Friday File, we spoke to the founder of Blankets from Africa

30 April 2021 7:15 PM

SAA's business rescue plan has been concluded. But where does it leave the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA), which is waiting on a R3 billion refund from the airline. Otto de Vries, CEO at ASATA gave us an update on the matter.  Mike Atter, co- founder at Atter Pathology Services discusses their partnership with the International Air Transport Association. Then for our Friday File, we speak to Roslyn Bechet, founder at Blankets from Africa. 

Emerging markets' monetary policy normalises , while the US's GDP for the first quarter of 2021 grows by 6.4%. How should you treat Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies?

29 April 2021 8:22 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes explains how global emerging markets' monetary policy is normalising while the US's GDP for the first quarter of 2020 grows by 6.4%. Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analysis President Cyril Ramaphosa's second testimony at the State Capture Commission. Then for our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital, Warren Ingram discusses how you should treat Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. 

Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Cyril Ramaphosa's first testimony at the Zondo Commission. Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

28 April 2021 8:23 PM

Former DA leader and author of the 'Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land ", Tony Leon, sieves through president Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the Zondo Commission with Bruce Whitfield. Mike Schusslers, chief economist at Economists.co.za explains why relaxed lockdown measures are having a positive effect on salaries and wages in the private sector. Then for our Shapeshift feature, Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank joins us. 

The booming second-hand clothing market. Investment School: How to grow your money babies, dividends

27 April 2021 9:16 PM

Aune Aunapuu, Founder of Yaga discusses the growth of second hand on digital platforms. Chantal Marx , Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investment shares tips on how to grow money-babies (dividends). Michael Fridjhon,  International Wine Expert with Wine Wizard discusses The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense

Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up. Business Book feature: 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' by Johan Fourie.

27 April 2021 11:31 AM

Ian Jacobsberg, director at Andersen, dissects the business mergers and acquisitions that took place in South Africa recently. For our business book feature, we speak to the author of 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' Johan Fourie. On Other People’s Money, constitutional law scholar and Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town,   Pierre de Vos spoke about the money mistakes he has made. 

Clicks Group earmarks R500 million in capital expenditure. On our personal finance feature, we discuss your retirement annuity

22 April 2021 8:21 PM

CEO of Clicks, Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Bruce Whitfield about its earnings, which jumped 7.6% to R18.1 billion in 2021 and the company closing its Musica stores. 

We speak to former SARB official Unathi Kamlana, who has now been named the new commissioner of market regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). For our Personal Finance Feature, executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram, discusses if you should invest in your retirement annuity or something else.  

Pick n Pay loses billions in its annual sales. For our Shapeshifter, we are joined by Andre Hugo, CEO ofSpot Money.

21 April 2021 8:23 PM

 

Mike Lambert, founder and CEO at Invictus Education Group talks about his company being purchased by Swiss based hospitality education provider Sommet. For our Shapeshifter, CEO of Spot Money, Andre Hugo joined us. 

Daniel Mminele steps down as Absa's CEO after only being at the helm for 15 months. On our investment school feature, we look at investing in non-fungible tokens.

20 April 2021 8:20 PM

Wendy Lucas-Bull chairperson of Absa group talks to Bruce Whitfield about the bank's CEO, Daniel Mminele, who stepped down from his position after being on the helm for 15 months. Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian and author of ''Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower'' speaks about her book. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have taken the art world by storm,  in our investing school, we scrutinise them. Should you invest in them or not? Portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, Viv Govender, discusses with Whitfield. 

Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'

Local

Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

Local

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro accident

4 May 2021 7:20 PM

How will Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce impact their charity?

4 May 2021 7:16 PM

Fire at Modimolle hospital claims two lives

4 May 2021 6:02 PM

