SARS targets wealthy taxpayers. Apple and its court case against Epic Games

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
MUSIC: Watersheds new album ‘Elephant In The Room’MUSIC:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Hinds - Band Member at Watershed
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service). 6 May 2021 2:56 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
View all Local
Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham' SOAS student leader rejects probe's outcome to reinstate Habib, but Advocate Thuli Madonsela backs his reinstatement completely. 6 May 2021 12:34 PM
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships' Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing. 6 May 2021 11:25 AM
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism' Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 6 May 2021 9:56 AM
View all Politics
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries “The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation. 6 May 2021 11:05 AM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism' Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 6 May 2021 9:56 AM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
SARS targets wealthy taxpayers. Apple and its court case against Epic Games

SARS targets wealthy taxpayers. Apple and its court case against Epic Games

5 May 2021 8:20 PM

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at the South African Revenue Services speaks about the revenue's plans to put more effort in taxing the wealthy and other taxpayers. Colin Cullis, product owner at Primedia Broadcasting explains the court case between Apple and Epic Games. For our shapeshifter, we speak to Rudi van Schoor, GM of KFC South Africa, about his business acumen and the brand representation of KFC.


More episodes from The Money Show

The complexity of a divorce process of the rich. Pandora launches a lab-created diamond collection.

4 May 2021 8:19 PM

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27-years of marriage. Prof Billy Gundlefinger, specialist divorce and criminal defence attorney joins Bruce Whitfield to discuss the complexities that could emerge around their divorce settlement.

Jewellery giant Pandora launches its first lab-created diamond collection. On our Investment School, investment manager and co-founder at Luthuli capital, answers the question, Is there a fair value when investing?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Over R178 billion dodgy tenders awarded by Eskom to companies and multinational corporations. We speak to author of 'Fortunes - The Rise And Rise Of Afrikaner Tycoons' Ebbe Dommisse

3 May 2021 8:30 PM

 

Kyle Cowan, Investigative reporter at News24, explains how over R178 billion dubious contracts were awarded by Eskom to various companies over the past decade.

Ebbe Dommisse, author of 'Fortunes: The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons', gives us insights into how a handful of Afrikaners have risen to the very top of the business world in South Africa in the past three decades.Then for Other People's money, Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, talks about his relationship with money 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Association of Southern African Travel Agents left in limbo by SAA? For our Friday File, we spoke to the founder of Blankets from Africa

30 April 2021 7:15 PM

SAA's business rescue plan has been concluded. But where does it leave the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA), which is waiting on a R3 billion refund from the airline. Otto de Vries, CEO at ASATA gave us an update on the matter.  Mike Atter, co- founder at Atter Pathology Services discusses their partnership with the International Air Transport Association. Then for our Friday File, we speak to Roslyn Bechet, founder at Blankets from Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging markets' monetary policy normalises , while the US's GDP for the first quarter of 2021 grows by 6.4%. How should you treat Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies?

29 April 2021 8:22 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes explains how global emerging markets' monetary policy is normalising while the US's GDP for the first quarter of 2020 grows by 6.4%. Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analysis President Cyril Ramaphosa's second testimony at the State Capture Commission. Then for our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital, Warren Ingram discusses how you should treat Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Cyril Ramaphosa's first testimony at the Zondo Commission. Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

28 April 2021 8:23 PM

Former DA leader and author of the 'Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land ", Tony Leon, sieves through president Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the Zondo Commission with Bruce Whitfield. Mike Schusslers, chief economist at Economists.co.za explains why relaxed lockdown measures are having a positive effect on salaries and wages in the private sector. Then for our Shapeshift feature, Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank joins us. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The booming second-hand clothing market. Investment School: How to grow your money babies, dividends

27 April 2021 9:16 PM

Aune Aunapuu, Founder of Yaga discusses the growth of second hand on digital platforms. Chantal Marx , Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investment shares tips on how to grow money-babies (dividends). Michael Fridjhon,  International Wine Expert with Wine Wizard discusses The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up. Business Book feature: 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' by Johan Fourie.

27 April 2021 11:31 AM

Ian Jacobsberg, director at Andersen, dissects the business mergers and acquisitions that took place in South Africa recently. For our business book feature, we speak to the author of 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' Johan Fourie. On Other People’s Money, constitutional law scholar and Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town,   Pierre de Vos spoke about the money mistakes he has made. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clicks Group earmarks R500 million in capital expenditure. On our personal finance feature, we discuss your retirement annuity

22 April 2021 8:21 PM

CEO of Clicks, Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Bruce Whitfield about its earnings, which jumped 7.6% to R18.1 billion in 2021 and the company closing its Musica stores. 

We speak to former SARB official Unathi Kamlana, who has now been named the new commissioner of market regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). For our Personal Finance Feature, executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram, discusses if you should invest in your retirement annuity or something else.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay loses billions in its annual sales. For our Shapeshifter, we are joined by Andre Hugo, CEO ofSpot Money.

21 April 2021 8:23 PM

 

Mike Lambert, founder and CEO at Invictus Education Group talks about his company being purchased by Swiss based hospitality education provider Sommet. For our Shapeshifter, CEO of Spot Money, Andre Hugo joined us. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain

Local Lifestyle

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

Local Business Opinion

Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Most South Africans still have confidence in the ANC, Parliament

6 May 2021 5:23 PM

Masondo: Raising taxes has not paid off in closing spending and revenue gap

6 May 2021 4:51 PM

Nothing untoward about Mogoeng's long leave, says judiciary

6 May 2021 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA