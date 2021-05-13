SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. The Rand is now strong we consider if should you stop sending money offshore.

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas' Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete. 14 May 2021 3:36 PM
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe. 14 May 2021 2:02 PM
AfriForum: Farm murders on the rise and attacks are becoming more vicious AfriForum says there have been 395 farm attacks reported countrywide since April last year. 14 May 2021 1:39 PM
DA to haul Facebook before Parliament about misinformation, new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” ru... 14 May 2021 2:06 PM
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue. 14 May 2021 12:42 PM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge. 14 May 2021 12:05 PM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
The Money Show
SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. The Rand is now strong we consider if should you stop sending money offshore.

SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. The Rand is now strong we consider if should you stop sending money offshore.

13 May 2021 8:16 PM

SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. We spoke to Professor Shabir Madhi who had a discussion with him in a webinar about his thoughts on vaccine development in March. Then Pavlo Phitids, founder at Aurik Business Accelerator explains what works and does not work in a remote working environment. For our personal feature, Warren Ingram, financial adviser at Galileo Capital spoke about the strong rand and if you should continue sending your money offshore 


SA in a third wave. Prosus buys at least 45.4% of Naspers shares.

12 May 2021 8:20 PM

Martin Kinston, chairperson of Business for South Africa explains whether the country can afford a third wave. Basil Sgourdos, chief financial officer at Naspers discusses why Prosus is buying more shares in its parent company. Then Ross McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black was our shapeshifter for the week. 

The severity of South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave will depend on its timing. Growth vs. value and the investment implications of a possible regime change.

11 May 2021 8:20 PM

Adam Lowe, member at Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA) explains three scenarios where South Africa could enter the third wave. Nazmeera Moola, head of SA investment at Ninety-One discusses rating agency's warning that SA's public sector wage freeze is unlikely.  And in our investment School, Piet Viljoen, portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund is our headmaster for this week. He joined us to speak about growth vs value and the investment implications of a possible regime change. 

The rand cracks R14.00 to USD level. Clicks buys Pick n Pay pharmacies

10 May 2021 8:23 PM

The rand rose to a 16-month high against the dollar on Monday, John Cairns global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank explains what caused it to strengthen. Independent retail analyst, Syd Vianello explains the big retail news acquisition of the day, which is Clicks purchasing Pick n Pay's pharmacy business. Then for a change, instead of speaking about other people's money, Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker joined us to discuss his relationship with money. 

Post Net on SAPO wanting to exclusively have rights to deliver small parcels. For our Friday File, we spoke to people at Cape Island

7 May 2021 7:33 PM

Anton Roets, lawyer and director at Nortons Incorporated, elaborated on why the South African Post Office (Sapo) wants to monopolise the delivery of small parcels  - and why Post Net is against this move.  Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst at Rand Merchant Bank explained what we can expect from Moody's credit rating review on South Africa, expected on Friday night . Then Bruce Whitfield, spoke to Karin Wood, co-founder and financial director at Cape Island  - which produces eco-luxe home fragrance products inspired by Africa.

US waivers intellectual property on vaccines. What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:16 PM

 

The US temporarily lifted patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, but drug manufacturers argue it will not have the desired effect. Salome Meyer, project manager at the Cancer Alliance, unpacked this issue for us. Entrepreneur & blogger at Missing Link, Rich Mulholland, speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how to deliver elevator pitches. For our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram,  executive director at Galileo Capital, speaks about what parents need  to consider when they want to leave money for their children.

SARS targets wealthy taxpayers. Apple and its court case against Epic Games

5 May 2021 8:20 PM

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at the South African Revenue Services speaks about the revenue's plans to put more effort in taxing the wealthy and other taxpayers. Colin Cullis, product owner at Primedia Broadcasting explains the court case between Apple and Epic Games. For our shapeshifter, we speak to Rudi van Schoor, GM of KFC South Africa, about his business acumen and the brand representation of KFC.

The complexity of a divorce process of the rich. Pandora launches a lab-created diamond collection.

4 May 2021 8:19 PM

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27-years of marriage. Prof Billy Gundlefinger, specialist divorce and criminal defence attorney joins Bruce Whitfield to discuss the complexities that could emerge around their divorce settlement.

Jewellery giant Pandora launches its first lab-created diamond collection. On our Investment School, investment manager and co-founder at Luthuli capital, answers the question, Is there a fair value when investing?

Over R178 billion dodgy tenders awarded by Eskom to companies and multinational corporations. We speak to author of 'Fortunes - The Rise And Rise Of Afrikaner Tycoons' Ebbe Dommisse

3 May 2021 8:30 PM

 

Kyle Cowan, Investigative reporter at News24, explains how over R178 billion dubious contracts were awarded by Eskom to various companies over the past decade.

Ebbe Dommisse, author of 'Fortunes: The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons', gives us insights into how a handful of Afrikaners have risen to the very top of the business world in South Africa in the past three decades.Then for Other People's money, Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, talks about his relationship with money 

Association of Southern African Travel Agents left in limbo by SAA? For our Friday File, we spoke to the founder of Blankets from Africa

30 April 2021 7:15 PM

SAA's business rescue plan has been concluded. But where does it leave the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA), which is waiting on a R3 billion refund from the airline. Otto de Vries, CEO at ASATA gave us an update on the matter.  Mike Atter, co- founder at Atter Pathology Services discusses their partnership with the International Air Transport Association. Then for our Friday File, we speak to Roslyn Bechet, founder at Blankets from Africa. 

Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out

Local Politics

[BREAKING] City of Cape Town withdraws use of paintball markers on baboons

Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town

Local

Angry healthcare workers queue at Milpark Hosp with hopes of being vaccinated

14 May 2021 3:34 PM

SAA might take off in July, says interim CEO Kgokolo

14 May 2021 3:32 PM

Former SSA operative: Fraser told me to hand over bag with R1.5mn to Mahlobo

14 May 2021 2:27 PM

