Friday File: Inga Atelier

WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2 Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old... 15 May 2021 1:38 PM
Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park SANParks says several suspected poachers have been arrested in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) over the past few days. 15 May 2021 10:38 AM
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan' Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.' 14 May 2021 5:40 PM
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” ru... 14 May 2021 2:06 PM
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue. 14 May 2021 12:42 PM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do Dr Elizabeth Murray says years after ME or CFS was noted as a syndrome sufferers struggle to be heard, but there is hope. 14 May 2021 3:48 PM
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe. 14 May 2021 2:02 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for thi... 15 May 2021 2:36 PM
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas' Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete. 14 May 2021 3:36 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
The Money Show
Friday File: Inga Atelier

Friday File: Inga Atelier

14 May 2021 6:59 PM

Guest: Inga Gubeka | Founder at Inga Atelier 


SAA plans to be in the air in July. Friday File, we had Inga Atelier

14 May 2021 7:16 PM

SAA is hoping to be up in the air in July, we spoke to aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou and Mavrikis Inc, Chirs Christodoulou to ask if this is plausible. Then Ronald Peens, senior wine specialist at Strauss & Co discussed the rise of the private owner wine collection. For our Friday File, we spoke to Inga Gubeka, founder of Inga Atelier which sells leather luxury bags. 

The rise of the private owner wine collection

14 May 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Ronald Peens |  Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss& Co. 

SAA plans to be in the air in July. Is it plausible?

14 May 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Chris  Christodoulou  | Aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou & Mavrikis Inc. 

SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. The Rand is now strong we consider if should you stop sending money offshore.

13 May 2021 8:16 PM

SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. We spoke to Professor Shabir Madhi who had a discussion with him in a webinar about his thoughts on vaccine development in March. Then Pavlo Phitids, founder at Aurik Business Accelerator explains what works and does not work in a remote working environment. For our personal feature, Warren Ingram, financial adviser at Galileo Capital spoke about the strong rand and if you should continue sending your money offshore 

SA in a third wave. Prosus buys at least 45.4% of Naspers shares.

12 May 2021 8:20 PM

Martin Kinston, chairperson of Business for South Africa explains whether the country can afford a third wave. Basil Sgourdos, chief financial officer at Naspers discusses why Prosus is buying more shares in its parent company. Then Ross McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black was our shapeshifter for the week. 

The severity of South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave will depend on its timing. Growth vs. value and the investment implications of a possible regime change.

11 May 2021 8:20 PM

Adam Lowe, member at Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA) explains three scenarios where South Africa could enter the third wave. Nazmeera Moola, head of SA investment at Ninety-One discusses rating agency's warning that SA's public sector wage freeze is unlikely.  And in our investment School, Piet Viljoen, portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund is our headmaster for this week. He joined us to speak about growth vs value and the investment implications of a possible regime change. 

The rand cracks R14.00 to USD level. Clicks buys Pick n Pay pharmacies

10 May 2021 8:23 PM

The rand rose to a 16-month high against the dollar on Monday, John Cairns global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank explains what caused it to strengthen. Independent retail analyst, Syd Vianello explains the big retail news acquisition of the day, which is Clicks purchasing Pick n Pay's pharmacy business. Then for a change, instead of speaking about other people's money, Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker joined us to discuss his relationship with money. 

Post Net on SAPO wanting to exclusively have rights to deliver small parcels. For our Friday File, we spoke to people at Cape Island

7 May 2021 7:33 PM

Anton Roets, lawyer and director at Nortons Incorporated, elaborated on why the South African Post Office (Sapo) wants to monopolise the delivery of small parcels  - and why Post Net is against this move.  Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst at Rand Merchant Bank explained what we can expect from Moody's credit rating review on South Africa, expected on Friday night . Then Bruce Whitfield, spoke to Karin Wood, co-founder and financial director at Cape Island  - which produces eco-luxe home fragrance products inspired by Africa.

US waivers intellectual property on vaccines. What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:16 PM

 

The US temporarily lifted patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, but drug manufacturers argue it will not have the desired effect. Salome Meyer, project manager at the Cancer Alliance, unpacked this issue for us. Entrepreneur & blogger at Missing Link, Rich Mulholland, speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how to deliver elevator pitches. For our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram,  executive director at Galileo Capital, speaks about what parents need  to consider when they want to leave money for their children.

Sanef: We remain committed to credible, ethical journalism

15 May 2021 3:29 PM

Palestine Solidarity Alliance calls on SA govt to cut all ties with Israel

15 May 2021 2:32 PM

Israel pounds Gaza as US envoy arrives for talks

15 May 2021 10:43 AM

