Vodacom added 2 million customers and reported 8.3% in group revenue. World’s largest specialised reefer ship arrives in SA to transport record citrus volumes abroad

SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. We spoke to Professor Shabir Madhi who had a discussion with him in a webinar about his thoughts on vaccine development in March. Then Pavlo Phitids, founder at Aurik Business Accelerator explains what works and does not work in a remote working environment. For our personal feature, Warren Ingram, financial adviser at Galileo Capital spoke about the strong rand and if you should continue sending your money offshore

