Vodacom added 2 million customers and reported 8.3% in group revenue. World’s largest specialised reefer ship arrives in SA to transport record citrus volumes abroad

Latest Local
WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up An additional 17 public vaccination sites will be opened from Monday 24 May as the province gradually scales up the Phase 2 vaccin... 22 May 2021 2:06 PM
MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be keeping a close eye on the Khayelitsha shooting case after four suspects appeared in court this wee... 22 May 2021 12:34 PM
Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film Local female firefighter Vuyiseka Arendse was recently featured in an international short film that celebrates women who have over... 22 May 2021 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Vodacom added 2 million customers and reported 8.3% in group revenue. World’s largest specialised reefer ship arrives in SA to transport record citrus volumes abroad

18 May 2021 8:21 PM

Group chief executive at Vodacom, Shameel Joosub gives us his reaction on the company's results and its plans to partner with e-commerce company AliPay. Justin Chadwick, chief executive at Citrus Growers Assocation explains why one of the world's largest specialised reefer ship arrived in SA's shores. Then Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss is our headmaster for the week. He discusses structured products.  


Dis-Chem delivers 9.6% group revenue growth. Friday File : The Tea Chest – Luxury Tea Merchants

21 May 2021 7:17 PM

Dis-Chem saw its revenue grow by 9.6% to R26.3 billion in its 2021 financial year. Rui Morais, CFO of the company joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss the company's financial performance. In its preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ending in March 2021, Investec reported its profit was up almost 8%. Group CEO of the company, Fani Titi spoke to Whitfield about this. 

Then Leva Tomase, founder of The Tea Chest , which makes luxury Tea was our Friday File. 

SARB's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. Lancaster 101's court battle with the Reserve Bank over Steinhoff's assets

20 May 2021 8:16 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes, discusses South Africa's Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Chairperson at Lancaster 101, Jayendra Naidoo spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the company's court bid against the central bank. The company wants the bank to overturn its decision which allowed Steinhoff to take R334 billion out of the country. Warren Ingram,  personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains what you should do with your investments if the US's inflation rate keeps on rising.  

Cryptocurrencies values plunges. SA's surprise 4.4% inflation peak.

19 May 2021 8:19 PM

Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO at VALR.com explains factors that caused Bitcoin to plummet by as much as 10% to $38 973. Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank discusses SA's inflation rate for April, which increased by 4.4%, landing within the Reserve Bank's midpoint target of 3-6% . Then Marcel du Toit, co-founder, and CEO at Leadhome joined us as our shapeshifter. He speaks about his career change from investment banking to the property industry. 

Factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound. Other People’s Money, Rob Rose, Financial Mail's editor

17 May 2021 8:17 PM

Patrice Rassou, chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments discusses factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound. Dr Zoltan Erdey, founder at Silver-Sphere Trading and Author of "Going for Gold: A South African’s Guide to Investing in Precious Metals" is a guest in our book feature this week. Erdey  joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss investing in gold. Then for other people's money, we have Financial Mail editor, Rob Rose talking about his career and his relationship with money. 

SAA plans to be in the air in July. Friday File, we had Inga Atelier

14 May 2021 7:16 PM

SAA is hoping to be up in the air in July, we spoke to aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou and Mavrikis Inc, Chirs Christodoulou to ask if this is plausible. Then Ronald Peens, senior wine specialist at Strauss & Co discussed the rise of the private owner wine collection. For our Friday File, we spoke to Inga Gubeka, founder of Inga Atelier which sells leather luxury bags. 

Friday File: Inga Atelier

14 May 2021 6:59 PM

Guest: Inga Gubeka | Founder at Inga Atelier 

The rise of the private owner wine collection

14 May 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Ronald Peens |  Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss& Co. 

SAA plans to be in the air in July. Is it plausible?

14 May 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Chris  Christodoulou  | Aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou & Mavrikis Inc. 

SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. The Rand is now strong we consider if should you stop sending money offshore.

13 May 2021 8:16 PM

SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. We spoke to Professor Shabir Madhi who had a discussion with him in a webinar about his thoughts on vaccine development in March. Then Pavlo Phitids, founder at Aurik Business Accelerator explains what works and does not work in a remote working environment. For our personal feature, Warren Ingram, financial adviser at Galileo Capital spoke about the strong rand and if you should continue sending your money offshore 

South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case

Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film

COVID-19 vaccination sites in WC set to be scaled up to 53 by next week

22 May 2021 3:43 PM

Government cautious of COVID-19 infections in run-up to elections

22 May 2021 3:33 PM

Zille: Postponing local govt elections will set fatal precedent

22 May 2021 3:30 PM

