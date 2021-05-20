SARB's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. Lancaster 101's court battle with the Reserve Bank over Steinhoff's assets

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes, discusses South Africa's Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Chairperson at Lancaster 101, Jayendra Naidoo spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the company's court bid against the central bank. The company wants the bank to overturn its decision which allowed Steinhoff to take R334 billion out of the country. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains what you should do with your investments if the US's inflation rate keeps on rising.