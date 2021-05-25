Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
How to double-check if you are registered for your Covid-19 vaccination If you, are someone you know, has registered on the EVDS portal, call this number and make sure they are registered. 25 May 2021 4:07 PM
Health MEC Mbombo takes vaccine registration drive to Makhaza There are over 1,400 people over 60 in the Makhaza area, but Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says only 100 have registered for the ja... 25 May 2021 2:24 PM
View all Local
Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry? The former South African Airways board chair failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday despite a subpoena being issued. 25 May 2021 1:36 PM
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections? UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections. 25 May 2021 8:47 AM
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
View all Politics
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
View all Business
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fa... 25 May 2021 12:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab "Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour. 25 May 2021 11:01 AM
New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory The AfroStory app has launched a new version of its digital platform to help create greater access to African literature at the pu... 25 May 2021 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

25 May 2021 8:23 PM

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. The growth was mainly driven by its operations in  Switzerland and Ireland, instead of its significantly larger operations in Southern Africa. The supermarket's group CEO Brett Botten, joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss. The South African Reserve Bank has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency. We look at the future of money with fintech entrepreneur, Simon Dingle.  Then Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap talks about when to buy and when to sell. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Telkom and Netcare Holdings revenues pick up despite effects Covdis-19 on the business. Other People’s Money features Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Telkom and Netcare Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results and the effects of Covid-19 on their business. Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk shares stories of his first money lessons, hopes and his dreams.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dis-Chem delivers 9.6% group revenue growth. Friday File : The Tea Chest – Luxury Tea Merchants

21 May 2021 7:17 PM

Dis-Chem saw its revenue grow by 9.6% to R26.3 billion in its 2021 financial year. Rui Morais, CFO of the company joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss the company's financial performance. In its preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ending in March 2021, Investec reported its profit was up almost 8%. Group CEO of the company, Fani Titi spoke to Whitfield about this. 

Then Leva Tomase, founder of The Tea Chest , which makes luxury Tea was our Friday File. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. Lancaster 101's court battle with the Reserve Bank over Steinhoff's assets

20 May 2021 8:16 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes, discusses South Africa's Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Chairperson at Lancaster 101, Jayendra Naidoo spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the company's court bid against the central bank. The company wants the bank to overturn its decision which allowed Steinhoff to take R334 billion out of the country. Warren Ingram,  personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains what you should do with your investments if the US's inflation rate keeps on rising.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cryptocurrencies values plunges. SA's surprise 4.4% inflation peak.

19 May 2021 8:19 PM

Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO at VALR.com explains factors that caused Bitcoin to plummet by as much as 10% to $38 973. Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank discusses SA's inflation rate for April, which increased by 4.4%, landing within the Reserve Bank's midpoint target of 3-6% . Then Marcel du Toit, co-founder, and CEO at Leadhome joined us as our shapeshifter. He speaks about his career change from investment banking to the property industry. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vodacom added 2 million customers and reported 8.3% in group revenue. World’s largest specialised reefer ship arrives in SA to transport record citrus volumes abroad

18 May 2021 8:21 PM

Group chief executive at Vodacom, Shameel Joosub gives us his reaction on the company's results and its plans to partner with e-commerce company AliPay. Justin Chadwick, chief executive at Citrus Growers Assocation explains why one of the world's largest specialised reefer ship arrived in SA's shores. Then Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss is our headmaster for the week. He discusses structured products.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound. Other People’s Money, Rob Rose, Financial Mail's editor

17 May 2021 8:17 PM

Patrice Rassou, chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments discusses factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound. Dr Zoltan Erdey, founder at Silver-Sphere Trading and Author of "Going for Gold: A South African’s Guide to Investing in Precious Metals" is a guest in our book feature this week. Erdey  joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss investing in gold. Then for other people's money, we have Financial Mail editor, Rob Rose talking about his career and his relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA plans to be in the air in July. Friday File, we had Inga Atelier

14 May 2021 7:16 PM

SAA is hoping to be up in the air in July, we spoke to aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou and Mavrikis Inc, Chirs Christodoulou to ask if this is plausible. Then Ronald Peens, senior wine specialist at Strauss & Co discussed the rise of the private owner wine collection. For our Friday File, we spoke to Inga Gubeka, founder of Inga Atelier which sells leather luxury bags. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: Inga Atelier

14 May 2021 6:59 PM

Guest: Inga Gubeka | Founder at Inga Atelier 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The rise of the private owner wine collection

14 May 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Ronald Peens |  Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss& Co. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs

Business

'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

US vows to reopen Jerusalem consulate, pledges aid for Gaza

25 May 2021 8:04 PM

Biden condemns 'outrageous' Belarus forced plane landing, backs sanctions

25 May 2021 7:49 PM

SACC shocked by report on dodgy Health Dept contract given to Mkhize associates

25 May 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA