Could the courts clampdown on SA's biggest polluters? Is it extortion when real estate agents ask for an application fee?

A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal. Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator as our Shapeshifter
Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. The growth was mainly driven by its operations in Switzerland and Ireland, instead of its significantly larger operations in Southern Africa. The supermarket's group CEO Brett Botten, joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss. The South African Reserve Bank has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency. We look at the future of money with fintech entrepreneur, Simon Dingle. Then Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap talks about when to buy and when to sell.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executives of Telkom and Netcare Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results and the effects of Covid-19 on their business. Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk shares stories of his first money lessons, hopes and his dreams.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dis-Chem saw its revenue grow by 9.6% to R26.3 billion in its 2021 financial year. Rui Morais, CFO of the company joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss the company's financial performance. In its preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ending in March 2021, Investec reported its profit was up almost 8%. Group CEO of the company, Fani Titi spoke to Whitfield about this.
Then Leva Tomase, founder of The Tea Chest , which makes luxury Tea was our Friday File.
Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes, discusses South Africa's Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Chairperson at Lancaster 101, Jayendra Naidoo spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the company's court bid against the central bank. The company wants the bank to overturn its decision which allowed Steinhoff to take R334 billion out of the country. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains what you should do with your investments if the US's inflation rate keeps on rising.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO at VALR.com explains factors that caused Bitcoin to plummet by as much as 10% to $38 973. Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank discusses SA's inflation rate for April, which increased by 4.4%, landing within the Reserve Bank's midpoint target of 3-6% . Then Marcel du Toit, co-founder, and CEO at Leadhome joined us as our shapeshifter. He speaks about his career change from investment banking to the property industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Group chief executive at Vodacom, Shameel Joosub gives us his reaction on the company's results and its plans to partner with e-commerce company AliPay. Justin Chadwick, chief executive at Citrus Growers Assocation explains why one of the world's largest specialised reefer ship arrived in SA's shores. Then Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss is our headmaster for the week. He discusses structured products.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Patrice Rassou, chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments discusses factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound. Dr Zoltan Erdey, founder at Silver-Sphere Trading and Author of "Going for Gold: A South African’s Guide to Investing in Precious Metals" is a guest in our book feature this week. Erdey joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss investing in gold. Then for other people's money, we have Financial Mail editor, Rob Rose talking about his career and his relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SAA is hoping to be up in the air in July, we spoke to aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou and Mavrikis Inc, Chirs Christodoulou to ask if this is plausible. Then Ronald Peens, senior wine specialist at Strauss & Co discussed the rise of the private owner wine collection. For our Friday File, we spoke to Inga Gubeka, founder of Inga Atelier which sells leather luxury bags.LISTEN TO PODCAST
