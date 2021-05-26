Could the courts clampdown on SA's biggest polluters? Is it extortion when real estate agents ask for an application fee?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. 26 May 2021 5:52 PM
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning. 26 May 2021 10:26 AM
The Metaverse - a potential future internet Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Met... 26 May 2021 7:15 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
The Money Show
26 May 2021 8:17 PM

A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal.  Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator as our Shapeshifter 


Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

25 May 2021 8:23 PM

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. The growth was mainly driven by its operations in  Switzerland and Ireland, instead of its significantly larger operations in Southern Africa. The supermarket's group CEO Brett Botten, joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss. The South African Reserve Bank has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency. We look at the future of money with fintech entrepreneur, Simon Dingle.  Then Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap talks about when to buy and when to sell. 

Telkom and Netcare Holdings revenues pick up despite effects Covdis-19 on the business. Other People’s Money features Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Telkom and Netcare Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results and the effects of Covid-19 on their business. Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk shares stories of his first money lessons, hopes and his dreams.  

Dis-Chem delivers 9.6% group revenue growth. Friday File : The Tea Chest – Luxury Tea Merchants

21 May 2021 7:17 PM

Dis-Chem saw its revenue grow by 9.6% to R26.3 billion in its 2021 financial year. Rui Morais, CFO of the company joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss the company's financial performance. In its preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ending in March 2021, Investec reported its profit was up almost 8%. Group CEO of the company, Fani Titi spoke to Whitfield about this. 

Then Leva Tomase, founder of The Tea Chest , which makes luxury Tea was our Friday File. 

SARB's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. Lancaster 101's court battle with the Reserve Bank over Steinhoff's assets

20 May 2021 8:16 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes, discusses South Africa's Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Chairperson at Lancaster 101, Jayendra Naidoo spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the company's court bid against the central bank. The company wants the bank to overturn its decision which allowed Steinhoff to take R334 billion out of the country. Warren Ingram,  personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains what you should do with your investments if the US's inflation rate keeps on rising.  

Cryptocurrencies values plunges. SA's surprise 4.4% inflation peak.

19 May 2021 8:19 PM

Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO at VALR.com explains factors that caused Bitcoin to plummet by as much as 10% to $38 973. Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank discusses SA's inflation rate for April, which increased by 4.4%, landing within the Reserve Bank's midpoint target of 3-6% . Then Marcel du Toit, co-founder, and CEO at Leadhome joined us as our shapeshifter. He speaks about his career change from investment banking to the property industry. 

Vodacom added 2 million customers and reported 8.3% in group revenue. World’s largest specialised reefer ship arrives in SA to transport record citrus volumes abroad

18 May 2021 8:21 PM

Group chief executive at Vodacom, Shameel Joosub gives us his reaction on the company's results and its plans to partner with e-commerce company AliPay. Justin Chadwick, chief executive at Citrus Growers Assocation explains why one of the world's largest specialised reefer ship arrived in SA's shores. Then Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss is our headmaster for the week. He discusses structured products.  

Factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound. Other People’s Money, Rob Rose, Financial Mail's editor

17 May 2021 8:17 PM

Patrice Rassou, chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments discusses factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound. Dr Zoltan Erdey, founder at Silver-Sphere Trading and Author of "Going for Gold: A South African’s Guide to Investing in Precious Metals" is a guest in our book feature this week. Erdey  joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss investing in gold. Then for other people's money, we have Financial Mail editor, Rob Rose talking about his career and his relationship with money. 

SAA plans to be in the air in July. Friday File, we had Inga Atelier

14 May 2021 7:16 PM

SAA is hoping to be up in the air in July, we spoke to aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou and Mavrikis Inc, Chirs Christodoulou to ask if this is plausible. Then Ronald Peens, senior wine specialist at Strauss & Co discussed the rise of the private owner wine collection. For our Friday File, we spoke to Inga Gubeka, founder of Inga Atelier which sells leather luxury bags. 

14 May 2021 6:59 PM

Guest: Inga Gubeka | Founder at Inga Atelier 

Western Cape could soon have designated vaccine sites for walk-ins - Dr Kariem

Local

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

Local Politics

[UPDATE] Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm

Local

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID-19 origins within 90 days

26 May 2021 8:51 PM

Southern African leaders to hold summit on jihadist threat

26 May 2021 8:38 PM

Mkhize says he understands outrage over Digital Vibes scandal

26 May 2021 8:09 PM

