A deep dive into SA’s long and twisted history of corruption and why one economist would repeat his guilty pleasure anytime!

Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Babanango Game Reserve in Nothern Zululand
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 05:10
Businesses in South Africa offering Covid-19 vaccines to workers
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 05:46
Child Protection Week - Violence in childhood and infanticide
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Shanaaz Matthews - Director at Children's Institute, University of Cape Town
Today at 06:10
Interview
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha
Today at 06:25
Companies gobbling up most of the online licence booking slots
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Time is running out on POPIA compliance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Tembedza - Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel
Today at 06:47
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 07:07
SAPS fire Major General Jeremy Vearey
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
What should happen to the Tokai pines?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Alanna Rebelo - Postdoctoral Researcher at Stellenbosch University's Department of Conservation Ecology & Entomology
Today at 08:21
Regional military intervention for Mozambique is not a good idea
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
DAG calls for release of Military-Owned Land Parcels (Ysterplaat, Youngsfield & Wingfield) to address CT housing crisis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)
Today at 10:40
Port Jackson eradication
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Botha - Head Of Living Lands Unit at Wwf
Today at 11:05
Inside the mind: What makes a serial rapist?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Dr Gerhard Labuscagne,forensic clinical psychologist
Latest Local
Water at Muizenberg back to 'normal' but we can never say it's 100% safe - CoCT The City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse says the water quality at Muizenberg beach is back to levels that are consid... 31 May 2021 6:36 PM
Stage 2 load shedding kicks in from 4pm on Monday - and could last all week Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding at 4pm this afternoon with a possibility of rotational power cuts throughout the week. 31 May 2021 3:43 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 31 May 2021 3:38 PM
View all Local
SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes. 31 May 2021 12:26 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades He was protesting the apartheid regime's plan to associate the event with 20th anniversary of South Africa becoming a republic. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Politics
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC." 31 May 2021 7:30 PM
Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings. 31 May 2021 7:22 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has been rising above the challenges of Covid-19 and finding new ways of making music. 31 May 2021 4:54 PM
Please help upgrade flooded Khayelitsha animal shelter Mdzananda Animal Clinic needs foster (or forever) homes for these dogs before they can build their new shelter. 31 May 2021 3:34 PM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
A deep dive into SA’s long and twisted history of corruption and why one economist would repeat his guilty pleasure anytime!

A deep dive into SA’s long and twisted history of corruption and why one economist would repeat his guilty pleasure anytime!

31 May 2021 8:17 PM

Nick Dall, journalist, and co-author of Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC talks to Bruce Whitfield about the long history of corruption in the country.  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist with Alexander Forbes shares his early money lessons and philosophy towards investing and saving money.  


More episodes from The Money Show

Competition Commission on the prohibition of the acquisition between Cashbuild and the Building Company. Friday File : Ardmore Design

28 May 2021 7:25 PM

Feé Halsted, founder of Ardmore Design was our Friday File. She spoke to us about the beautiful ceramics they make and her work of mentoring a group of artists — with the hope of assisting them to find their self-worth and confidence in making captivating artworks. Then the Competition Commission spoke to us about their decision to prohibit the acquisition between CashBuild Management Services and the Building Company. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Share investing is about dividends too. Top executives of three companies talk about their financial results

27 May 2021 8:16 PM

Why dividends are crucial to making you rich, and the CEOs of three outperforming South African companies on how they are flying in a tough economy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could the courts clampdown on SA's biggest polluters? Is it extortion when real estate agents ask for an application fee?

26 May 2021 8:17 PM

A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal.  Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator as our Shapeshifter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

25 May 2021 8:23 PM

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. The growth was mainly driven by its operations in  Switzerland and Ireland, instead of its significantly larger operations in Southern Africa. The supermarket's group CEO Brett Botten, joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss. The South African Reserve Bank has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency. We look at the future of money with fintech entrepreneur, Simon Dingle.  Then Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap talks about when to buy and when to sell. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Telkom and Netcare Holdings revenues pick up despite effects Covdis-19 on the business. Other People’s Money features Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Telkom and Netcare Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results and the effects of Covid-19 on their business. Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk shares stories of his first money lessons, hopes and his dreams.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dis-Chem delivers 9.6% group revenue growth. Friday File : The Tea Chest – Luxury Tea Merchants

21 May 2021 7:17 PM

Dis-Chem saw its revenue grow by 9.6% to R26.3 billion in its 2021 financial year. Rui Morais, CFO of the company joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss the company's financial performance. In its preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ending in March 2021, Investec reported its profit was up almost 8%. Group CEO of the company, Fani Titi spoke to Whitfield about this. 

Then Leva Tomase, founder of The Tea Chest , which makes luxury Tea was our Friday File. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. Lancaster 101's court battle with the Reserve Bank over Steinhoff's assets

20 May 2021 8:16 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes, discusses South Africa's Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Chairperson at Lancaster 101, Jayendra Naidoo spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the company's court bid against the central bank. The company wants the bank to overturn its decision which allowed Steinhoff to take R334 billion out of the country. Warren Ingram,  personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains what you should do with your investments if the US's inflation rate keeps on rising.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cryptocurrencies values plunges. SA's surprise 4.4% inflation peak.

19 May 2021 8:19 PM

Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO at VALR.com explains factors that caused Bitcoin to plummet by as much as 10% to $38 973. Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank discusses SA's inflation rate for April, which increased by 4.4%, landing within the Reserve Bank's midpoint target of 3-6% . Then Marcel du Toit, co-founder, and CEO at Leadhome joined us as our shapeshifter. He speaks about his career change from investment banking to the property industry. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vodacom added 2 million customers and reported 8.3% in group revenue. World’s largest specialised reefer ship arrives in SA to transport record citrus volumes abroad

18 May 2021 8:21 PM

Group chief executive at Vodacom, Shameel Joosub gives us his reaction on the company's results and its plans to partner with e-commerce company AliPay. Justin Chadwick, chief executive at Citrus Growers Assocation explains why one of the world's largest specialised reefer ship arrived in SA's shores. Then Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss is our headmaster for the week. He discusses structured products.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water at Muizenberg back to 'normal' but we can never say it's 100% safe - CoCT

Local

Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts

Business

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

Business

WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names

31 May 2021 8:41 PM

Be prepared: Load shedding is here to stay, warns energy expert

31 May 2021 7:27 PM

Rand Water: Supply to high-lying areas will take some time

31 May 2021 7:06 PM

