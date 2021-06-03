The rand hits a two-year high against the US dollar. Prosus buys Stack Overflow for R24 billion

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:05
Boko Haram leader dead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Akinola Olojo - Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 17:20
B4SA on the roll out of private sector vaccination sites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 17:45
EU DESIGNATES OF "ROOIBOS'/REDBUSH" AS PROTECTED PRODUCT OF ORIGIN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Bergh - MD at Rooibos Ltd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi. 7 June 2021 4:44 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 7 June 2021 3:27 PM
Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-... 7 June 2021 3:12 PM
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week. 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
'Koeberg Nuclear Plant is like an old car that simply can't be kept on the road' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at UCT's Global Risk Governance Programme. 7 June 2021 1:29 PM
Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City's Environmental Management Department. 7 June 2021 8:34 AM
Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips John Maytham talks to Spur Corporation Chief Marketing Manager Sacha du Plessis about the new offering. 5 June 2021 3:05 PM
Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo John Maytham talks to chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo who spoke recently at the Black Business Council about this need. 4 June 2021 4:35 PM
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress. 7 June 2021 10:31 AM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
The rand hits a two-year high against the US dollar. Prosus buys Stack Overflow for R24 billion

The rand hits a two-year high against the US dollar. Prosus buys Stack Overflow for R24 billion

3 June 2021 8:17 PM

Mike Keenan fixed income, and currency strategist at Absa Capital explains forces that caused the rand to strengthen against the greenback. We look at why tech giant, Prosus paid a whooping R24.4 billion to acquire a question-and-answer website, Stack Overflow. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses environmental, social, and corporate governance investing. 


SA's energy crisis going from bad to worse?

4 June 2021 7:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson,  Independent energy analyst takes Bruce Whitfield through a slew of SA's energy crisis and the power utility's response to them. Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding and there are fears it might go to stage 4. Moliehi Mafantiri, Co-founder & Operations Director of  Barali discusses luxury and high quality throws.

Competition Commision put Grand Parade's plan to sell-off Burger King on ice. Why?

2 June 2021 8:17 PM

Experts explain why the Competition Commission, which normally examines acquisitions based on business competition,  refused Grand Parade's plans to sell Burger King on another factor, BEE. Business Unusual looks at how the demand to build skyscrapers has been shaken by the pandemic. Bevan Ducasse, co-founder, and CEO of Yoyo share his stories of running start-ups

South Africa's youth unemployed hits all-time high. And why can't fund managers admit when they make investment mistakes.

1 June 2021 8:19 PM

 Youth Employment Services's CEO, Tashmia Ismail-Saville discusses another pandemic that the country is facing - youth unemployed. The expanded definition, hit an all-time high of 74.7% while the official unemployment increased to 32.6%.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes with your investments. South Africa's largest life insurers saw an increase in death claims between 50 and 60% during the second wave of Covid-19.  

A deep dive into SA's long and twisted history of corruption and why one economist would repeat his guilty pleasure anytime!

31 May 2021 8:17 PM

Nick Dall, journalist, and co-author of Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC talks to Bruce Whitfield about the long history of corruption in the country.  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist with Alexander Forbes shares his early money lessons and philosophy towards investing and saving money.  

Competition Commission on the prohibition of the acquisition between Cashbuild and the Building Company. Friday File : Ardmore Design

28 May 2021 7:25 PM

Feé Halsted, founder of Ardmore Design was our Friday File. She spoke to us about the beautiful ceramics they make and her work of mentoring a group of artists — with the hope of assisting them to find their self-worth and confidence in making captivating artworks. Then the Competition Commission spoke to us about their decision to prohibit the acquisition between CashBuild Management Services and the Building Company. 

Share investing is about dividends too. Top executives of three companies talk about their financial results

27 May 2021 8:16 PM

Why dividends are crucial to making you rich, and the CEOs of three outperforming South African companies on how they are flying in a tough economy

Could the courts clampdown on SA's biggest polluters? Is it extortion when real estate agents ask for an application fee?

26 May 2021 8:17 PM

A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal.  Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products 

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

25 May 2021 8:23 PM

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. The growth was mainly driven by its operations in  Switzerland and Ireland, instead of its significantly larger operations in Southern Africa. The supermarket's group CEO Brett Botten, joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss. The South African Reserve Bank has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency. We look at the future of money with fintech entrepreneur, Simon Dingle.  Then Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap talks about when to buy and when to sell. 

Telkom and Netcare Holdings revenues pick up despite effects Covdis-19 on the business. Other People’s Money features Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Telkom and Netcare Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results and the effects of Covid-19 on their business. Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk shares stories of his first money lessons, hopes and his dreams.  

