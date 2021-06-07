SA banks 'trading updates hint that economy might be headed to pre-pandemic levels. Rocco de Villiers, pianist, composer, and musical director on his philosophy towards investing.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Robben Island Museum Council chair Khensani Maluleke about the findings of an independent... 8 June 2021 8:59 AM
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal. 8 June 2021 8:50 AM
AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Communicare CEO Anthea Houston about the latest social housing property targeted b... 8 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Local
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 7 June 2021 6:53 PM
JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the JSC deliberations on Judge President John Hlop... 7 June 2021 6:04 PM
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week. 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
View all Politics
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources. 7 June 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Massive sinkhole swallows car in Jerusalem hospital carpark Reuters shared a video of the Shaare Zadek Medical Centre parking lot collapsing. 8 June 2021 10:13 AM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
7 June 2021 8:18 PM

 

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, explains whether the positive trading updates from banks is a sign that the country's battered economy is improving. Kim Potgieter, certified financial planner talks to Bruce Whitfield about her new book, Midlife Money Makeover. Then pianist, composer, and musical director Rocco de Villiers discusses his relationship with money and investing on Other People's Money. 


More episodes from The Money Show

SA’s energy crisis going from bad to worse?

4 June 2021 7:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson,  Independent energy analyst takes Bruce Whitfield through a slew of SA’s energy crisis and the power utility’s response to them. Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding and there are fears it might go to stage 4. Moliehi Mafantiri, Co-founder & Operations Director of  Barali discusses luxury and high quality throws.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The rand hits a two-year high against the US dollar. Prosus buys Stack Overflow for R24 billion

3 June 2021 8:17 PM

Mike Keenan fixed income, and currency strategist at Absa Capital explains forces that caused the rand to strengthen against the greenback. We look at why tech giant, Prosus paid a whooping R24.4 billion to acquire a question-and-answer website, Stack Overflow. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses environmental, social, and corporate governance investing. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commision put Grand Parade's plan to sell-off Burger King on ice. Why?

2 June 2021 8:17 PM

Experts explain why the Competition Commission, which normally examines acquisitions based on business competition,  refused Grand Parade's plans to sell Burger King on another factor, BEE. Business Unusual looks at how the demand to build skyscrapers has been shaken by the pandemic. Bevan Ducasse, co-founder, and CEO of Yoyo share his stories of running start-ups

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's youth unemployed hits all-time high. And why can't fund managers admit when they make investment mistakes.

1 June 2021 8:19 PM

 Youth Employment Services's CEO, Tashmia Ismail-Saville discusses another pandemic that the country is facing - youth unemployed. The expanded definition, hit an all-time high of 74.7% while the official unemployment increased to 32.6%.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes with your investments. South Africa's largest life insurers saw an increase in death claims between 50 and 60% during the second wave of Covid-19.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A deep dive into SA’s long and twisted history of corruption and why one economist would repeat his guilty pleasure anytime!

31 May 2021 8:17 PM

Nick Dall, journalist, and co-author of Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC talks to Bruce Whitfield about the long history of corruption in the country.  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist with Alexander Forbes shares his early money lessons and philosophy towards investing and saving money.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission on the prohibition of the acquisition between Cashbuild and the Building Company. Friday File : Ardmore Design

28 May 2021 7:25 PM

Feé Halsted, founder of Ardmore Design was our Friday File. She spoke to us about the beautiful ceramics they make and her work of mentoring a group of artists — with the hope of assisting them to find their self-worth and confidence in making captivating artworks. Then the Competition Commission spoke to us about their decision to prohibit the acquisition between CashBuild Management Services and the Building Company. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Share investing is about dividends too. Top executives of three companies talk about their financial results

27 May 2021 8:16 PM

Why dividends are crucial to making you rich, and the CEOs of three outperforming South African companies on how they are flying in a tough economy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could the courts clampdown on SA's biggest polluters? Is it extortion when real estate agents ask for an application fee?

26 May 2021 8:17 PM

A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal.  Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator as our Shapeshifter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

25 May 2021 8:23 PM

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. The growth was mainly driven by its operations in  Switzerland and Ireland, instead of its significantly larger operations in Southern Africa. The supermarket's group CEO Brett Botten, joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss. The South African Reserve Bank has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency. We look at the future of money with fintech entrepreneur, Simon Dingle.  Then Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap talks about when to buy and when to sell. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims

Local

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

Local

Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art

Local

Ramaphosa must deal with Mkhize's Digital Vibes scandal, ANC NWC meeting hears

8 June 2021 10:20 AM

Saftu criticises slow pace of SA's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

8 June 2021 9:30 AM

TB Joshua church building collapse: Wife of victim expects R10m in civil claim

8 June 2021 9:22 AM

