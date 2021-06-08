First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

Industry experts reflect on whether the first quarter GPD growth results are a sign that the country's economy is out of the doldrums. The Money Show scrutinises how terribly run municipalities can affect businesses that operate in them. Investment School, with David Shapiro looks at ten simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market
Kokkie Kooyman, executive director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, explains whether the positive trading updates from banks is a sign that the country's battered economy is improving. Kim Potgieter, certified financial planner talks to Bruce Whitfield about her new book, Midlife Money Makeover. Then pianist, composer, and musical director Rocco de Villiers discusses his relationship with money and investing on Other People's Money.
Clyde Mallinson, Independent energy analyst takes Bruce Whitfield through a slew of SA's energy crisis and the power utility's response to them. Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding and there are fears it might go to stage 4. Moliehi Mafantiri, Co-founder & Operations Director of Barali discusses luxury and high quality throws.
Mike Keenan fixed income, and currency strategist at Absa Capital explains forces that caused the rand to strengthen against the greenback. We look at why tech giant, Prosus paid a whooping R24.4 billion to acquire a question-and-answer website, Stack Overflow. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses environmental, social, and corporate governance investing.
Experts explain why the Competition Commission, which normally examines acquisitions based on business competition, refused Grand Parade's plans to sell Burger King on another factor, BEE. Business Unusual looks at how the demand to build skyscrapers has been shaken by the pandemic. Bevan Ducasse, co-founder, and CEO of Yoyo share his stories of running start-ups
Youth Employment Services's CEO, Tashmia Ismail-Saville discusses another pandemic that the country is facing - youth unemployed. The expanded definition, hit an all-time high of 74.7% while the official unemployment increased to 32.6%. Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes with your investments. South Africa's largest life insurers saw an increase in death claims between 50 and 60% during the second wave of Covid-19.
Nick Dall, journalist, and co-author of Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC talks to Bruce Whitfield about the long history of corruption in the country. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist with Alexander Forbes shares his early money lessons and philosophy towards investing and saving money.
Feé Halsted, founder of Ardmore Design was our Friday File. She spoke to us about the beautiful ceramics they make and her work of mentoring a group of artists — with the hope of assisting them to find their self-worth and confidence in making captivating artworks. Then the Competition Commission spoke to us about their decision to prohibit the acquisition between CashBuild Management Services and the Building Company.
Why dividends are crucial to making you rich, and the CEOs of three outperforming South African companies on how they are flying in a tough economy
A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal. Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator as our Shapeshifter