First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

Today at 13:10
On the couch - Encounters Documentary Film Festival launches
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandisa Zitha - Festival Director at Encounters
Today at 13:40
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Loadshedding: How much worse it could get
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
MIND'S EYE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Zeman
Today at 16:05
RESIDENTS LIVING ON CT RAILWAY LINE REFUSING TO LEAVE UNTIL LAND FOUND FOR THEM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Baxter on Show cancelations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:55
Apple issues 100 updates across all its platforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:45
Knysna Seahorse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rio Button - Ocean Watch Correspondent at Roving Reporters
Latest Local
Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head J... 9 June 2021 12:20 PM
Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets Refilwe Moloto asks fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart about the likelihood of a 37-year-old woman giving birth to decuplets. 9 June 2021 12:09 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 9 June 2021 8:55 AM
Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court chal... 8 June 2021 2:32 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly. 9 June 2021 9:26 AM
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'. 8 June 2021 6:30 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Major global internet outage knocks well-known websites offline Many sites went down globally, reportedly due to an outage at cloud service company Fastly, but are coming back online again. 8 June 2021 1:11 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
The Money Show
First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

8 June 2021 8:13 PM

Industry experts reflect on whether the first quarter GPD growth results are a sign that the country's economy is out of the doldrums. The Money Show  scrutinises how terribly run municipalities can affect businesses that operate in them. Investment School, with David Shapiro looks at ten simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market


More episodes from The Money Show

SA banks 'trading updates hint that economy might be headed to pre-pandemic levels. Rocco de Villiers, pianist, composer, and musical director on his philosophy towards investing.

7 June 2021 8:18 PM

 

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, explains whether the positive trading updates from banks is a sign that the country's battered economy is improving. Kim Potgieter, certified financial planner talks to Bruce Whitfield about her new book, Midlife Money Makeover. Then pianist, composer, and musical director Rocco de Villiers discusses his relationship with money and investing on Other People's Money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s energy crisis going from bad to worse?

4 June 2021 7:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson,  Independent energy analyst takes Bruce Whitfield through a slew of SA’s energy crisis and the power utility’s response to them. Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding and there are fears it might go to stage 4. Moliehi Mafantiri, Co-founder & Operations Director of  Barali discusses luxury and high quality throws.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The rand hits a two-year high against the US dollar. Prosus buys Stack Overflow for R24 billion

3 June 2021 8:17 PM

Mike Keenan fixed income, and currency strategist at Absa Capital explains forces that caused the rand to strengthen against the greenback. We look at why tech giant, Prosus paid a whooping R24.4 billion to acquire a question-and-answer website, Stack Overflow. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses environmental, social, and corporate governance investing. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commision put Grand Parade's plan to sell-off Burger King on ice. Why?

2 June 2021 8:17 PM

Experts explain why the Competition Commission, which normally examines acquisitions based on business competition,  refused Grand Parade's plans to sell Burger King on another factor, BEE. Business Unusual looks at how the demand to build skyscrapers has been shaken by the pandemic. Bevan Ducasse, co-founder, and CEO of Yoyo share his stories of running start-ups

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's youth unemployed hits all-time high. And why can't fund managers admit when they make investment mistakes.

1 June 2021 8:19 PM

 Youth Employment Services's CEO, Tashmia Ismail-Saville discusses another pandemic that the country is facing - youth unemployed. The expanded definition, hit an all-time high of 74.7% while the official unemployment increased to 32.6%.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes with your investments. South Africa's largest life insurers saw an increase in death claims between 50 and 60% during the second wave of Covid-19.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A deep dive into SA’s long and twisted history of corruption and why one economist would repeat his guilty pleasure anytime!

31 May 2021 8:17 PM

Nick Dall, journalist, and co-author of Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC talks to Bruce Whitfield about the long history of corruption in the country.  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist with Alexander Forbes shares his early money lessons and philosophy towards investing and saving money.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission on the prohibition of the acquisition between Cashbuild and the Building Company. Friday File : Ardmore Design

28 May 2021 7:25 PM

Feé Halsted, founder of Ardmore Design was our Friday File. She spoke to us about the beautiful ceramics they make and her work of mentoring a group of artists — with the hope of assisting them to find their self-worth and confidence in making captivating artworks. Then the Competition Commission spoke to us about their decision to prohibit the acquisition between CashBuild Management Services and the Building Company. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Share investing is about dividends too. Top executives of three companies talk about their financial results

27 May 2021 8:16 PM

Why dividends are crucial to making you rich, and the CEOs of three outperforming South African companies on how they are flying in a tough economy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could the courts clampdown on SA's biggest polluters? Is it extortion when real estate agents ask for an application fee?

26 May 2021 8:17 PM

A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal.  Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator as our Shapeshifter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

Politics

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

Lifestyle Local

Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize made right decision by requesting special leave, says ANC's Duarte

9 June 2021 12:22 PM

2 suspects arrested for rape of 2 elderly women, murder of 1 of the women in EC

9 June 2021 11:51 AM

Mixed reaction to impact of Mkhize's special leave on SA's COVID-19 response

9 June 2021 11:23 AM

