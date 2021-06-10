Side Hustle - three side hustles

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Two servings of fruit a day linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Danielle Oldfield - Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach at ...
Today at 05:10
Amendments to Electricity Regulation Act means for municipal power procurement
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nhlanhla Ngidi - Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Today at 05:46
French Open 2021
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bruce Davidson - Tennis analyst and promoter at ...
Today at 06:10
My Broadband: "Piracy is not theft in South Africa"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 06:25
Meet the young author who was first published when she was seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stacey Fru
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [Amawele : twins! ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Ramaphosa unlocks SA's energy shackles
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Swilling - Co-director at the Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition
Today at 07:20
Who will give SAA wings?: strategic partner announcement expected today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Thomas Meadmore
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thomas Meadmore - Writer and Director of The Night Caller
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:19
Muizenberg locked gate saga continues to harm local business
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tessa Moore - Owner at Corner Surf shop
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
FPB warning of non-compliance by distributors - lawyer responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pandelis Gregoriou - Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Today at 10:30
Sons of the Sea film explores themes of poaching & survival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Gutierrez
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Sterk Bek - can you handle these HOT wings?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nick Manuel
Today at 16:05
Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Play: The Unlikely Secret Agent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul du Toit
Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Side Hustle - three side hustles

Side Hustle - three side hustles

10 June 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | Entrepreneur and author of How to Start a Side Hustle  


More episodes from The Money Show

Government allows private energy producers to generate additional 100 megawatts of electricity. Corporate SA rolls out support for the elderly to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 8:14 PM

André de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom says government's announcement of additional power to the national grid is what the doctor ordered, and it will help the utility with its challenges to keep the lights on.  Corporate SA speaks on their involvement to support over 60-year-olds to register for Covid-19 vaccines. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why the growth on your investment is always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Growth on your investment vs the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions

10 June 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

10 June 2021 7:42 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corporate SA rolls out support for over 60s to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights

10 June 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Tim  Jacobs | CFO at Multichoice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market commentary

10 June 2021 6:46 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are performers dying poor? Sygnia's feud with the JSE

9 June 2021 8:18 PM

Veteran actress, Lizz Meiring explains why most performers die poor even though they have been working most of their lives.  Magda Wierzycka, executive chair of Sygnia discusses their failed bid to get the JSE to allow the company to list a bitcoin EFT.  Then co-founder of Ramtsilo Trading  Kedibone Tsiloane  is The Money Show 's Shapeshifter. She talks about the journey of her innovative company ,  which manufacturer bricks from plastic waste.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

8 June 2021 8:13 PM

Industry experts reflect on whether the first quarter GPD growth results are a sign that the country's economy is out of the doldrums. The Money Show  scrutinises how terribly run municipalities can affect businesses that operate in them. Investment School, with David Shapiro looks at ten simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA banks 'trading updates hint that economy might be headed to pre-pandemic levels. Rocco de Villiers, pianist, composer, and musical director on his philosophy towards investing.

7 June 2021 8:18 PM

 

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, explains whether the positive trading updates from banks is a sign that the country's battered economy is improving. Kim Potgieter, certified financial planner talks to Bruce Whitfield about her new book, Midlife Money Makeover. Then pianist, composer, and musical director Rocco de Villiers discusses his relationship with money and investing on Other People's Money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

Business Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

"Jessica, we are live!" Namibian news snafu has Africa in stitches

EWN Highlights

More organisations back the fight against the proposed firearms bill

10 June 2021 8:19 PM

Officials worried about rising COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

10 June 2021 8:13 PM

Friends and family share fond memories of Kgothatso Mdunana at memorial service

10 June 2021 8:05 PM

