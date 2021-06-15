Unidentified stones cause a "diamond rush" in KZN. Are technology stocks overvalued compared to consumer good stocks ?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:10
#Tembisa10 fake news debacle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 09:20
Learners need help in making the right subject choices - this is where Ohllofus steps in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Mchunu - Founder at Ohllofus (NPC)
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Stereotypes about young jobless South Africans are wrong: what they're really up to
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand
Today at 10:15
Youth day pop-up theatre at Jan van Riebeeck High School
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 10:30
30 under 30
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lebohang phadi
cleo johnson
sarah boshoff
Today at 11:05
Sons of the Sea film explores themes of poaching & survival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Gutierrez
Today at 15:20
Reach for a Dream - 2 interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kennedy Dembetembe
Today at 15:40
Memories of 16 June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
Today at 16:05
Biden and Putin meet in Switzerland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University
Today at 16:20
World Refill Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay - Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dawn Adams
Today at 17:20
US Golf Open preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart McLean
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening. 15 June 2021 8:41 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 June 2021 2:18 PM
"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving council... 15 June 2021 1:45 PM
President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 15 June 2021 12:28 PM
View all Politics
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes. 16 June 2021 9:01 AM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more. 16 June 2021 8:49 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected. 15 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
View all Sport
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
View all Opinion

Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

Business Local Politics

Huh?! Journo Piet Rampedi says story about 10 babies has turned into full probe

Local

'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'

Local Opinion

