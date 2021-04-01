The taxman collects R38-billion more in 2020/2021. Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous: How to market your side hustle

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Guests
Chipo M
Today at 15:40
State of the World's Fathers 2021 report
Guests
Wessel van den Berg
Today at 15:50
Launch of multilingual videos providing factual information about Covid
Guests
Dr Tim Newman
Today at 16:05
Section 25: Why the DA should vote with ANC for constitutional amendment
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:46
#An Hour With
Guests
Elvis Blue
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Guests
Andre Scheepers
Today at 17:05
Naptosa on vaccinations for teachers
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:20
Christian Eriksen has defibrillator implanted
Guests
John Benjamin
Today at 17:45
Music: Jeremy Loops
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it. 18 June 2021 3:27 PM
Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman. 18 June 2021 3:24 PM
'Malusi Gigaba basically denies everything' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 18 June 2021 2:56 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
The taxman collects R38-billion more in 2020/2021. Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous: How to market your side hustle

The taxman collects R38-billion more in 2020/2021. Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous: How to market your side hustle

1 April 2021 8:20 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service about the taxman collecting R38-billion more in 2020/2021. On the Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - he looks at how to market your side hustle.


Tribute to SA's businessman, Jabu Mabuza. What should you teach your children about money?

17 June 2021 8:23 PM

The Money Show paid tribute to the late businessman Jabu Mabuza who died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. Many people say that his passing is a huge loss to the country's business community. As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, Craig Comrie CEO at Profmed joined us to discuss the progress they have made in vaccinating their members - and tips to deal with the third wave. Then on our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains how and when you should teach your children about money. 

Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa? Shapeshifter, the owner of Fado Art Johan van Zyl

16 June 2021 8:11 PM

Former statistician General of South Africa Dr Pali Lehohla speaks on youth unemployment and how it can be mitigated. CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group, Sinelizwi Fakade discusses how they are helping small scale farmers reach commercial statuses. Johann van Zyl, owner of Fado Art, a local plant supplier, is our shapeshifter this week. He speaks about how they were able to grow their business after it started operating in a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit, to now supplying their succulents at Checkers supermarket stores. 

Unidentified stones cause a "diamond rush" in KZN. Are technology stocks overvalued compared to consumer good stocks ?

15 June 2021 8:24 PM

Hundreds of people have flocked in KwaZulu-Natal in a desperate search for diamonds that will change their lives. The Money Show  speaks to Dr.  Tania Marshall, president-elect at Geological Society of South Africa to examine the feasibility of minerals found in KZN. Dr. Rashaad Kassim, deputy governor at the South African Reserve bank talks about their growth projection regarding the country's economy . Then Kyle Wales, portfolio manager at Flagship Assest Manager dissects whether technology stocks are overvalued compared to consumer goods 

Aspen's plan to safe SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Prof Anton Harber and his relationship with money

14 June 2021 8:17 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen, explains how they plan to rollout at vaccines for the country after the US Food and Drug administration discarded 60 million doses of the J&J vaccines. Momentum Trust plans to release an online will generator in partnership with world-leading will software provider Arken.legal . Then Journalist and adjunct professor of Journalism at Wits Anton Harber talks about his handle on money. 

SA's Government gives up majority stake in state airline to Takatso Consortium

11 June 2021 7:15 PM

Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman of Takatso Consortium and Chris Christodoulou,  Aviation & commerce director of  Christodoulou & Mavrikis analyse the decision of SAA being majority owned by a private equity company 

Government allows private energy producers to generate additional 100 megawatts of electricity. Corporate SA rolls out support for the elderly to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 8:14 PM

André de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom says government's announcement of additional power to the national grid is what the doctor ordered, and it will help the utility with its challenges to keep the lights on.  Corporate SA speaks on their involvement to support over 60-year-olds to register for Covid-19 vaccines. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why the growth on your investment is always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions.  

Personal Finance: Growth on your investment vs the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions

10 June 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus: How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

10 June 2021 7:42 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Corporate SA rolls out support for over 60s to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

Side Hustle - three side hustles

10 June 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | Entrepreneur and author of How to Start a Side Hustle  

