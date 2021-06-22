President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a new port authority. What it would take to build a Covid-19 plant

The Money Show paid tribute to the late businessman Jabu Mabuza who died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. Many people say that his passing is a huge loss to the country's business community. As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, Craig Comrie CEO at Profmed joined us to discuss the progress they have made in vaccinating their members - and tips to deal with the third wave. Then on our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains how and when you should teach your children about money.

