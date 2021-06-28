Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
Is SA ready for the AARTO roll-out?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:10
Popi Act is in effect as of today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 06:25
Cell C's big migration with help from MTN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simo Mkhize - Cell C's Chief Commercial Officer
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : [INSERT TOPIC}
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Blood and fire in Eswatini
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network
Today at 07:20
What Eswatini pro-democracy protests mean for the kingdom and region
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu - Senior Political and Country analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The struggle to pay healthcare workers on the Covid frontline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nkateko Mnisi - Samatu spokesperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
How are floods predicted? Are our flooding patterns changing?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:42
Lockdown impact on NGO's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 09:45
How a clever ‘data voucher’ campaign has helped multiple NPOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
What are your chances? Understanding the urgent need for disability cover
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karabo Ramookho - Strategic Retail Marketing Manager at Old Mutual
Today at 10:30
Google's Family Link keeps dodgy content away from kids
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yolanda Mlonzi
Today at 10:50
Today South Africa’s new road rules and demerit points kicks in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 11:05
How risky is public transport for infectious disease? Virologist weighs in on putting transmission to the test
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Prof Burtram Fielding - Director of Research and Development at University of the Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding - Virologist and Director of Bio-Medical Research and Development at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital. 30 June 2021 6:02 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
'Jacob Zuma's brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
'Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 30 June 2021 2:32 PM
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape. 30 June 2021 1:30 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

28 June 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Meryl Pick | Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group


Business Unity SA’s plea to the government to support distressed employees. Felbridge exports SA’s commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland.

30 June 2021 8:22 PM

Leslie Zettler, CEO of Felbridge on their export of commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland. Martin Kingston, vice president of Busa discusses their request to the government to continue with Ters benefits while the country is in lockdown level four. Then Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex is this week's Shapeshifter.

A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

29 June 2021 8:40 PM

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act.  Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio. 

EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

28 June 2021 8:42 PM

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market.

Follow up: Food Lovers' Market versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2

28 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guests: Debbie Power | owner at Nature’s Gold honey

Brian Coppin | Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

25 June 2021 7:09 PM

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, with the majority of people unemployed being the youth. Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator spoke with Bruce Whitfield about how to tackle youth unemployment and their acquisition of Giraffe, a job matching platform .  Ken Kinsey, CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil spoke about his love for chilli — and how they make their delicious chili oil. 

How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins. Why should I have an investment portfolio if I have my own business?

24 June 2021 8:19 PM

The Money Show discusses how AfriCrypt was able to defraud its investors about R54 billion, and if there will be implications for the fraudsters. Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane explained the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries' decision to refuse environmental authorisation on the Karpowerships deal. Then on our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital examines if entrepreneurs should have an investment portfolio 

Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021. The prevalence of honey laundering in SA

23 June 2021 8:20 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytics spoke on factors that led annual consumer inflation to increase to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April . He also explains if the jump will lead to the South African Reserve Bank increasing interest rates. Chris Oosthuizen, founder at Honeybee Heroes talks about honey laundering - and how to differentiate from real and fake honey. Then Bradley du Chenne, CEO at Hippo.co.za is this week's Shapeshifter . 

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a new port authority. What it would take to build a Covid-19 plant

22 June 2021 8:18 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the Transnet National Ports authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena explained the mechanics of this establishment. Helena Barnard, associate professor at Gibs discusses what it would take for South Africa to build its own Covid-19 vaccine plant. Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB wealth and Investments spoke about how inflation is affecting your investments. 

Retail confidence jumps to a six year high. Hospitals managing over capacity caused by a Covid-19's third wave.

21 June 2021 8:19 PM

Tshepo Moloi, economist at Bureau for Economic Research explains how the recent improvement in retail numbers do not necessary indicating that the economy is growing. He says the government still needs to implement structural changes.  Dr Richard Friedland CEO at Netcare discusses how hospitals are managing the third wave in Gauteng. Then on Other People’s Money, Colin Coleman, banker and senior fellow and lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University speaks about his money mishaps. 

Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations? The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester.

18 June 2021 8:02 PM

Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intelligence explains why citizen might by Concerned over government’s planned regulations for data and tech in South Africa. Then, on The Friday File, Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) discusses the transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product. 

EWN Highlights

Donors pledge $700 mn to boost jab output by South Africa's Aspen

30 June 2021 7:56 PM

Nzimande: All universities won’t close but exams must be postponed

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Tsakani: Municipalities with clean audits down from 33 to 27

30 June 2021 7:29 PM

