Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 05:46 Is SA ready for the AARTO roll-out? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 06:10 Popi Act is in effect as of today Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

Today at 06:25 Cell C's big migration with help from MTN Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Simo Mkhize - Cell C's Chief Commercial Officer

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday : [INSERT TOPIC} Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Blood and fire in Eswatini Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network

Today at 07:20 What Eswatini pro-democracy protests mean for the kingdom and region Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Menzi Ndhlovu - Senior Political and Country analyst at Signal Risk

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 The struggle to pay healthcare workers on the Covid frontline Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Nkateko Mnisi - Samatu spokesperson

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova

Today at 09:15 How are floods predicted? Are our flooding patterns changing? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:42 Lockdown impact on NGO's The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Armand Bam

Today at 09:45 How a clever ‘data voucher’ campaign has helped multiple NPOs The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director

Today at 10:05 Deutsche Welle Bonn The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Daniel Pelz

Today at 10:15 What are your chances? Understanding the urgent need for disability cover The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Karabo Ramookho - Strategic Retail Marketing Manager at Old Mutual

Today at 10:30 Google's Family Link keeps dodgy content away from kids The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Yolanda Mlonzi

Today at 10:50 Today South Africa’s new road rules and demerit points kicks in The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

