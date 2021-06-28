Other People’s Money: Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:10
Limpopo Health MEC on their vaccine rollout success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Phophi Ramathuba - Limpopo Health MEC
Today at 06:25
Burnout: what employers need to look out for among employees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sharon Munyaka - executive at Siopsa
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Discovery drives vaccinations all week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 07:07
DA urges Mboweni to use reserves to fund healthcare help to fight third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Today at 07:20
private sector ready and able to help public sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Buying food on credit is symptomatic of a bigger problem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Roets - CEO of Debt Rescue
Today at 08:21
Understanding Shrinkflation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (SAAPA SA) welcomes robust action to curb COVID-19 Infections
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maurice Smithers
Today at 10:08
JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:22
Lockdown impact on NGOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:33
Bitcoin Scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many ‘Bothas’ in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Greeff
Latest Local
Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of th... 28 June 2021 6:25 PM
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope. 28 June 2021 3:58 PM
'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution... 28 June 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma co... 28 June 2021 5:06 PM
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine... 28 June 2021 2:42 PM
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry. 28 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
View all Business
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
Other People’s Money: Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini

Other People’s Money: Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini

28 June 2021 8:12 PM

Guest: Nduduzo Makhathini, Jazz Musician|


EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

28 June 2021 8:42 PM

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market.

Business Book feature: Mike Maree the co-founder of Mugg n Bean and author of Bean There

28 June 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Business Book feature: Mike Maree the co-founder of Mugg n Bean and author of Bean There

Domestic workers future prospects looks grim according to SweepSouth

28 June 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Aisha Pandor | Co-Founder at Sweepsouth| 

Tech with Toby: Smartwatches that have a pulse oximeter

28 June 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

Follow up: Food Lovers' Market versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2

28 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guests: Debbie Power | owner at Nature’s Gold honey

Brian Coppin | Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

28 June 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Meryl Pick | Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

25 June 2021 7:09 PM

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, with the majority of people unemployed being the youth. Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator spoke with Bruce Whitfield about how to tackle youth unemployment and their acquisition of Giraffe, a job matching platform .  Ken Kinsey, CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil spoke about his love for chilli — and how they make their delicious chili oil. 

How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins. Why should I have an investment portfolio if I have my own business?

24 June 2021 8:19 PM

The Money Show discusses how AfriCrypt was able to defraud its investors about R54 billion, and if there will be implications for the fraudsters. Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane explained the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries' decision to refuse environmental authorisation on the Karpowerships deal. Then on our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital examines if entrepreneurs should have an investment portfolio 

Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021. The prevalence of honey laundering in SA

23 June 2021 8:20 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytics spoke on factors that led annual consumer inflation to increase to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April . He also explains if the jump will lead to the South African Reserve Bank increasing interest rates. Chris Oosthuizen, founder at Honeybee Heroes talks about honey laundering - and how to differentiate from real and fake honey. Then Bradley du Chenne, CEO at Hippo.co.za is this week's Shapeshifter . 

Food Lover’s Market withdraws honey after trademark dispute with tiny producer

Business

Sun International shuts down all its hotels

Business

'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep

Local Business Politics

CoCT monitoring reports of flooding in informal settlements

28 June 2021 8:23 PM

Civil groups worried about impact of slow vaccine drive on local govt elections

28 June 2021 8:10 PM

ANC NWC set to discuss impact of level 4 lockdown on party programmes

28 June 2021 7:34 PM

