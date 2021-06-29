A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 15:10
Spar Beacon Isle's gesture to help local restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Brown
Today at 15:20
Storm update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James-Brent Styan
Today at 15:40
Medical negligence costs country's provincial hospitals billions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gregory Whittaker
Today at 15:50
Winter vacation student support programme to go ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:05
Children still lowest risk of dying from Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark Cotton - Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 16:20
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent
Today at 16:55
Ons Plek wins City of Cape Town award for its work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pam Jackson
Today at 17:05
Focus on Nkandla as Zuma supporters expected to flock there
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma's brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Local
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the C... 30 June 2021 11:28 AM
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area. 30 June 2021 11:12 AM
View all Politics
SA Reserve Bank turns 100 today – issues commemorative R5 coin John Maytham interviews Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management at the South African Reserve Bank. 30 June 2021 12:01 PM
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction 30 June 2021 8:43 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

29 June 2021 8:40 PM

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act.  Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio. 


More episodes from The Money Show

EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

28 June 2021 8:42 PM

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover's Market.

Follow up: Food Lovers' Market versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2

28 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guests: Debbie Power | owner at Nature's Gold honey

Brian Coppin | Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

25 June 2021 7:09 PM

South Africa's unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, with the majority of people unemployed being the youth. Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator spoke with Bruce Whitfield about how to tackle youth unemployment and their acquisition of Giraffe, a job matching platform .  Ken Kinsey, CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil spoke about his love for chilli — and how they make their delicious chili oil. 

How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins. Why should I have an investment portfolio if I have my own business?

24 June 2021 8:19 PM

The Money Show discusses how AfriCrypt was able to defraud its investors about R54 billion, and if there will be implications for the fraudsters. Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane explained the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries' decision to refuse environmental authorisation on the Karpowerships deal. Then on our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital examines if entrepreneurs should have an investment portfolio 

Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021. The prevalence of honey laundering in SA

23 June 2021 8:20 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytics spoke on factors that led annual consumer inflation to increase to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April . He also explains if the jump will lead to the South African Reserve Bank increasing interest rates. Chris Oosthuizen, founder at Honeybee Heroes talks about honey laundering - and how to differentiate from real and fake honey. Then Bradley du Chenne, CEO at Hippo.co.za is this week's Shapeshifter . 

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a new port authority. What it

22 June 2021 8:18 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the Transnet National Ports authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena explained the mechanics of this establishment. Helena Barnard, associate professor at Gibs discusses what it would take for South Africa to build its own Covid-19 vaccine plant. Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB wealth and Investments spoke about how inflation is affecting your investments. 

Retail confidence jumps to a six year high. Hospitals managing over capacity caused by a Covid-19's third wave.

21 June 2021 8:19 PM

Tshepo Moloi, economist at Bureau for Economic Research explains how the recent improvement in retail numbers do not necessary indicating that the economy is growing. He says the government still needs to implement structural changes.  Dr Richard Friedland CEO at Netcare discusses how hospitals are managing the third wave in Gauteng. Then on Other People’s Money, Colin Coleman, banker and senior fellow and lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University speaks about his money mishaps. 

Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations? The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester.

18 June 2021 8:02 PM

Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intelligence explains why citizen might by Concerned over government’s planned regulations for data and tech in South Africa. Then, on The Friday File, Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) discusses the transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product. 

Tribute to SA's businessman, Jabu Mabuza. What should you teach your children about money?

17 June 2021 8:23 PM

The Money Show paid tribute to the late businessman Jabu Mabuza who died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. Many people say that his passing is a huge loss to the country's business community. As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, Craig Comrie CEO at Profmed joined us to discuss the progress they have made in vaccinating their members - and tips to deal with the third wave. Then on our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains how and when you should teach your children about money. 

Trending

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

Local Politics

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

Local Business Opinion

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Pandemic lifts sales of wearable gadgets

30 June 2021 12:44 PM

People working in Gauteng but not living there need travel permits - Mbalula

30 June 2021 12:17 PM

Sad for him but good for the Constitution - Madonsela on Zuma ruling

30 June 2021 11:56 AM

